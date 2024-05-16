Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Hourglass Puzzle Has Been Solved, And Everyone Can Claim The Reward

There's a code to claim the prize, but don't worry, we have that here too.

Fans have completed the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Hourglass Puzzle, and you too can claim the reward.

Just to recap what we had reported yesterday, the Assassin’s Creed fandom set to work on the Hourglass Puzzle in the past few days, piecing together clues Ubisoft threw in different places online.

While we haven’t seen an acknowledgement of the coded message that fans found yet, they did successfully predict the game’s setting of Kansai, the period where the historical figures in the game, such as the playable male character, Yasuke, the head of the Iga ninjas, Fujibayashi Nagato, and the seeming antagonist of this story, Oda Nobunaga.

We return to one of our sources, AccessTheAnimus, to learn about the rest of the solutions. They shared that redditor Squidpsyco figured out that the numbers found in the emails Ubisoft sent out came up with a year 1579. Historical accounts place Yasuke’s arrival in Japan at 1579, accompanying the Italian Jesuit Alessandro Valignano.

But finally, AccessTheAnimus also revealed that Ubisoft had finally brought the url http://assassinscreed.com/hourglass online. You can enter a code on the site to obtain the Hourglass Trinket, an item you can get for the game itself for when it finally releases. You can copy the code below:

S89NO29SS1MUR19S

Of course, Ubisoft also set up a system so that you can redeem the trinket regardless of what platform you buy it on. And since fans have shared the code, everyone can redeem it now, at least as long as you know about it.

It may seem obscure if you actually haven’t played the Assassin’s Creed games themselves, but the glyph puzzles are some of the most beloved parts of the franchise’s lore. Certainly more loved than Donkey Kong 64’s 201 golden bananas.

This also isn’t the first time that Ubisoft used ARGs and puzzles to promote their Assassin’s Creed games, but this campaign seems to suggest that there will be glyphs or other secrets to find in Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ comparatively smaller map. Naoe is a shinobi, and it’s suggested she will have abilities like Eagle Vision.

Well, that depends on what we learn about the connection between the shinobi and the Assassins in this game’s story. But it won’t be surprising if Ubisoft has more plans for secrets and puzzles, maybe something connected to this Hourglass Trinket, hiding in the game for its low stakes thrillseeker fans to find.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is releasing on November 15, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows, on the Ubisoft Store and Epic Game Store. It will not be available on Steam.