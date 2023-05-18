Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Farm Arrows & Bomb Flowers

Raid Shrines for easy arrows every reset.

Hyrule is littered with resources for Link to collect in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but there are two you’ll be scrounging for more than anything else. Arrows and Bomb Flowers (or just Bombs) are essential tools that are in shockingly limited supply. You’ll always need more Arrows and more Bombs, and we’ve put together a quick list of methods to get them. Check out the guide below to stock up.

More Tears of the Kingdom guides:

All Skyview Towers Locations & Solutions | Rupee Farming Methods | How To Get Cold Protection | How To Unlock Autobuild & Camera | How To Upgrade Armor | Great Fairy Locations | Giant Horse Location | Hylian Shield Location | Glide Suit Locations

How To Get Arrows

Arrows are one of the most important tools in your arsenal. In Tears of the Kingdom, arrows become even more important thanks to the fuse ability. While aiming an arrow, hold [D-Pad: Up] to attach an item, adding special effects to arrows. Bomb Arrows, Fire Arrows, Electricity Arrows and more can be created on-the-spot. Arrows can be used to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. You’ll want as many as you can get.

Buying Arrows : Sold commonly at most vendors. Lookout Landing vendor sells bundles of x5 Arrows for 20 rupees each. Arrows can be purchased from almost any travelling vendor.

: Sold commonly at most vendors. vendor sells bundles of for each. Arrows can be purchased from almost any travelling vendor. Collecting Arrows: Arrows are commonly dropped by archer enemies in bundles of x5. You can also find arrows commonly by breaking crates. You can find many, many arrows in the Royal Hidden Passage beneath Lookout Landing. Wait for a quest in the underground safety bunker to unlock and complete it to gain access.

Raiding Shrines : Some shrines contain arrows. Taunhiy Shrine on Courage Island — accessible from Lindow’s Brow Skyview Tower by gliding southwest to the sky island — contains x20 Arrows at the entrance. Warp back after every Red Moon reset to collect x20 more arrows for free. Taunhiy Shrine : On Courage Island. Fly southwest after launching from Lindow’s Brow Skyview Tower. Contains x20 Arrows. Makurukis Shrine : Near Tabantha Bridge Stable. Find it by riding west from Lookout Landing. Contains x20 Arrows at the entrance.

: Some shrines contain arrows. on — accessible from Lindow’s Brow Skyview Tower by gliding southwest to the sky island — contains at the entrance. Warp back after every reset to collect x20 more arrows for free. Farming Arrows From Enemies: All enemies have infinite arrows. If Link approaches a Bokoblin outpost, defeat the melee enemies and simple run left-to-right as you dodge the infinite barrage of arrows from one or two Bokoblin archers. Just collect the arrows as they land near you.

How To Get Bombs

Bombs are no longer a free resource in Tears of the Kingdom. In the previous game, one of your powers allowed Link to summon a bomb at any time. No more. Bombs are more powerful and can be combined with arrows, but also are much rarer. You’ll find very few bombs on the surface map.

Buying Bombs : Bombs are sold in Tarrey Town in the northeast section of the map, in the Akkala Region. These are expensive — 40 rupees per bomb . There are better ways to stock up.

: Bombs are sold in Tarrey Town in the northeast section of the map, in the Akkala Region. These are expensive — . There are better ways to stock up. Trading Poes For Bombs : At Lookout Landing, find the strange statue face under Purah’s Lab . After progressing into the game and completing the first Camera quest , you’ll be able to talk to this statue. It will trade you bombs in exchanges for Poes . Poes are floating blue ghosts that are only found in the Depths map. The Bargaining Stone will trade bombs for x16 Poes each.

: At Lookout Landing, find the strange statue face under . After progressing into the game and completing the first , you’ll be able to talk to this statue. It will trade you bombs in exchanges for . Poes are floating blue ghosts that are only found in the map. The Bargaining Stone will trade bombs for each. Collecting Bombs: Bombs are only found in caves and more commonly in the Depths. Caves on the surface map typically contain 3-5 bombs (not many) so searching the Depths is required.

That’s all the methods we’ve found for collecting arrows and bombs. If we learn better methods, we’ll update this article with more ways to earn these precious resources.