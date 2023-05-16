Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Upgrade Armor | Great Fairy Locations Guide

Withstand more damage and give yourself a fighting chance against the toughest enemies in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with the Great Fairies. These powerful creatures will bless your armor in exchange for materials and a handful of rupees. Every armor piece can be enhanced twice, and doing so significantly increases your protection. With upgraded armor, you’ll be able to withstand twice as many hits — and maybe avoid cruel one-hit kills from harder enemies in later regions.

Learn how to find a Great Fairy early in the story, and where to find the rest of her sisters.

How To Upgrade Armor | First Great Fairy Quest

Great Fairies are special characters that can enhance your armor pieces to add more defense in exchange for rare ores and materials. There are four Great Fairies, but we’ll start with the easiest Great Fairy to find.

Upgrading Armor | Great Fairy Tera’s Quest Go to the Woodland Stable by following the road northeast from Lookout Landing, then going north toward Great Hyrule Forest. You’ll pass by Woodland Stable. At the stable, talk to the musical troupe outside. They’ll give you a side adventure and even show you the location of the nearby Great Fairy. Complete the side adventure ‘Serenade To A Great Fairy’ to make the Great Fairy reappear. To help, repair their cart with Ultrahand — there are two wheels nearby. Attach the wheels to the cart axle. After repairing the cart, talk to the troupe again. This time, select [ I will take you. ] You need a Horse and a Towing Harness . You only need 2 Pony Points (find 2 Stables) to unlock the Towing Harness. Connect the cart to your horse with a Towing Harness using Ultrahand, then travel to the Great Fairy.



After delivering the musical group to the Great Fairy, they’ll play and she’ll finally come out of her shell. Each Great Fairy has a quest related to unlocking them — but they all can perform the same helpful blessing.

All Great Fairy Locations

There are four Great Fairies total in the lands of Hylia. Here’s where to find each of them. They all have a quest related to unlocking them. Search nearby (usually near a Stable) to learn more.

Eldin Great Fairy: Near Woodland Stable on the road southwest of Death Mountain on the river.

Hebra Great Fairy: Across the field from the Snowfield Stable in the large expanse northeast of Rito Village.

Central Hyrule Great Fairy: On a hill near the Great Plateau. Take the path toward Gerudo Canyon. Before Digdogg Suspension Bridge, you’ll find this fairy bud.

Necluda Great Fairy: Taking the road through Necluda to Hateno Village, you’ll pass the Dueling Peaks Stable. The fairy is in her bud to the south.

Upgrading armor sets is incredibly useful. Even your weakest armor can provide high protection once fully upgraded. The more you upgrade, you can also unlock additional bonuses for the full set.