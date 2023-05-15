Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Actress Praises Player Creativity

When The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was announced, gamers were excited to see what would be different in this game versus its predecessor. That went double when it was clear early on that the game would be a direct sequel, not a new version of Hyrule. Then, when producer Eiji Aonuma came around and revealed some of Link’s new abilities, gamers were curious about how that would play in the real world and what fun could be had. Fast forward to the launch weekend, and social media has blown up with people showing off what they have built.

In the title, Link gets an ability known as the Ultrahand. With it, Link can combine almost anything inanimate and create things that can solve puzzles, help him reach difficult objects, or make vehicles to help him traverse Hyrule. While that is simple in premise, it’s vast in its possibilities. So much so that when a popular “build” spread around the internet, the voice actress for Zelda couldn’t help but give it praise:

Love seeing the insanely creative ways you're using the crafting options in #TearsOfTheKingdom! Some of the contraptions are a bit more, well, CREATIVE than others.

— Patricia Summersett (@Summersett_) May 15, 2023

Low-hanging fruit indeed. But that is just the beginning of everything gamers have built. One of the most popular ones is that someone had the gear and ability to create a fully-functional mech that they could drive around and attack enemies with:

If that’s still not enough for you, check out this video where a player noted how their “creativity” evolved over time so that they could create truly remarkable “weapons of war” to go against just about anyone:

Believe it or not, that’s still not enough, as gamers have revealed full-on airplanes with massive size, then someone built a “Trojan Horse” to give as a “gift” to Ganondorf, and so much more!

While it was noted by the team that they wanted to give new ideas a try in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, they likely couldn’t have known just how impressive the gamers who got the title would be in their creations. Plus, we’ve only had access to the game for a few days. So imagine what will happen when people try to “expand the possibilities” even further!

Some people have said that the average time it takes to beat the game is about 50 hours if not a little more. But given how much fun gamers have had building random stuff and not doing the main quests? We think it might take them longer to get done.