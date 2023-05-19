Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Get Your Dream House | Customizable Home Guide

Link can do more than just buy a home in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — you can build it. Located in Tarrey Town, the Dream Home Plot is an incredibly fun new feature that lets you use Ultrahand to move rooms and place them in any configuration you want. You can have multiple floors for your mansion, rooftop gardens, shrines for upgrading, storage rooms and so much more. The Dream Home is a deeply customizable experience — just make sure to bring plenty of cash to buy all the rooms you’ll want.

For the curious, Link’s purchased house in Hateno Village does return. This time, the house belongs to Zelda — you can sleep in the house and check out the secret room in the well for clues. But you can’t customize that house. Thankfully, there’s more than enough customization on the plot in Tarrey Town. Learn how to find the town and complete the village quest with the full guide below.

More Tears of the Kingdom guides:

All Skyview Towers Locations & Solutions | Rupee Farming Methods | Arrow & Bomb Farming Methods | How To Get Cold Protection | How To Unlock Autobuild & Camera | How To Upgrade Armor | Great Fairy Locations | How To Upgrade Horses | Horse God Location | Giant Horse Location | Hylian Shield Location | Glide Suit Locations | Gloom-borne Illness Quest Guide

How To Unlock The Dream Home Plot

To get a custom Dream Home Plot, you’ll need to travel to Tarrey Town. Tarrey Town is in the northeast of the Akkala Region — look for the town on a tall rock spire in the middle of the lake. You can’t miss the bustling modern village.

How To Buy A Dream Home : Tarrey Town, Akkala Region – In town, talk to Hudson in the construction office to the left of the railcar at the back of the village from the entrance.

: Tarrey Town, Akkala Region – In town, talk to in the construction office to the left of the railcar at the back of the village from the entrance. Talking to Hudson will begin ‘ Mattson’s Independence ‘ side adventure. Talk to Hudson again, then talk to his daughter Mattson upstairs to begin.

‘ side adventure. Talk to Hudson again, then talk to his daughter Mattson upstairs to begin. Step #1 : To complete the quest, follow Mattson to her grandma and select ‘ Vaba’ .

: To complete the quest, follow Mattson to her grandma and select ‘ . Step #2: Next, Mattson wants to use the railcar. Use the nearby wooden board and attack it to the battery to block the NPC’s sight. Once his view is blocked, talk to Mattson again.

Step #3 : Finally, talk to Hudson down in the Construction Site. Give him 10 Sundelions — these can be acquired commonly on Sky Islands.

: Finally, talk to Hudson down in the Construction Site. Give him — these can be acquired commonly on Sky Islands. Once the quest is complete, talk to Rhondson at the construction office. She’ll sell you a Dream Home Plot for a special discount price of 1,500 rupees.

Buying the house unlocks the ‘Home on Arrange‘ quest. Travel southeast outside of town to the high site — there’s a Hudson company staff member NPC here. Talk to him to begin construction on your highly customizable Dream Home.

Building Your Starter Dream Home

There’s a Shrine near the plot. Unlock it to make fast travelling back much easier.

You’ll start with Two Rooms. Using Ultrahand you can place the rooms however you want. We’ll start with a bedroom and a foyer.

Place the rooms however you want inside the roped area. Any netted areas of the rooms will be filled in after construction is complete. While you only start with two rooms, you can get up to 15 (!!!) rooms — you can build a truly massive mansion that’s totally customizable.

How To Get More Rooms : Talk to Granteson, the NPC at your Dream Home Plot. You can select to purchase more rooms.

: Talk to Granteson, the NPC at your Dream Home Plot. You can select to purchase more rooms. After purchasing a room, you can store it or sell it back for rupees. You don’t have to use all rooms at the same time. You can only use 15 rooms total on your plot.

There are a variety of rooms — and some are very useful. You can build a Paddock for storing registered horses, flower beds, ponds for outside, or build an indoor staircase so your mansion has multiple floors. You can store extra weapons, bows and shields through the Stand Rooms, or put-up pictures you’ve taken with your camera at the Gallery. You can even get a Shrine Room to upgrade Link’s Hearts and Stamina.

The Dream Home is an incredibly fun little feature — and a great way to spend your extra rupees. Here’s a quick list of all the rooms and their costs.

Rooms List & Prices

Angled Room – 300 Rupees

Furnished Angled Room – 400 Rupees

Square Room – 350 Rupees

Furnished Square Room -450 Rupees

Weapon Stand Room – 600 Rupees [Store weapons.]

Bow Stand Room – 600 Rupees [Store bows.]

Shield Stand Room – 600 Rupees [Store shields.]

Gallery – 400 Rupees [Adds ability to display camera photos.]

Bedroom – 400 Rupees [Has a bed for sleeping.]

Kitchen – 400 Rupees [Cook recipes here.]

Blessing Room – 400 Rupees [Contains a Shrine for upgrading.]

Paddock – 400 Rupees [Store a registered horse here.]

Foyer – 300 Rupees

Study – 250 Rupees

Indoor Stairs – 350 Rupees

Outdoor Stairs – 300 Rupees

Garden Pond – 300 Rupees [Can be filled with fish you’ve caught.]

Flower Bed – 250 Rupees [Adds ability to plant and grow.]

And that’s how you’ll build your dream home! Using Ultrahand, you can move and arrange the rooms into any shape you can dream up.