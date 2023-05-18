Tears of the Kingdom Fans Want Multiplayer To Battle Each Others Creations!

At this point, it’d be hard for you not to know about the success of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The game was revealed to have had the biggest launch in the franchise’s history and one of the biggest launches in Nintendo’s history. In other words, it’s a success by every measure of the word. But the other reason you likely have heard about the game and its success is social media. Places like Twitter have been filled with videos and screenshots of the game as players have been doing all sorts of things in it.

Granted, not everything they’ve been doing in Tears of the Kingdom has been “kosher,” if you will. For example, many gamers have taken to building things to torture Koroks on because they really don’t like the woodland creatures. However, the other thing that has gotten many people’s attention is the incredible devices, vehicles, and mechs that have been built.

In the game, Link has an ” Ultrahand ” ability that lets him combine various objects lying around. This ability is often used to help solve puzzles and get people across difficult areas. But some have taken it to the farthest possible level and have constructed everything from bomber planes to anime-style mech suits that can do battles for them.

In a way, gamers try to top one another as they see these videos to showcase just how creative they can be and how far they can push this ability. To be clear, some of the things they make aren’t just with objects “lying around.” Link collects special tools from the species known as the Zonai, and some of their gear is pretty OP. For example, you can get a laser beam emitter, a flame emitter, and so on. Plus, regarding the mech, there is a special kind of Zonai device that lets you steer your chosen vehicle.

Regardless, places like Reddit are wondering if multiplayer might be in the future so they can put these constructions against one another in epic battles. More than likely, Nintendo won’t do this for various reasons. First, that’d be pretty hard to balance. Second, it’d be hard to make a competitive mode out of such a feature, given all the variability in it. Finally, there hasn’t been any kind of multiplayer in the past for the franchise.

Still, it’s not hard to picture two players going at it with their creations to see which is best.