Insider Gives New “Tease” About Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

It seems like the last year or so has had a rather unique trend of incredibly hyped games not getting the promotion to hype them up more by their developers. You might recall a recently released Nintendo title that had that problem until about a month before its launch. But another title dealing with this is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The game was announced quite a while ago, but we’ve only had one trailer for it, no looks at the gameplay, and only the lightest of teases from the voice cast about how good the game is turning out.

The developer, Insomniac Games, has been so tight-lipped that it made fans wonder if a delay for the title was in store. Sony even had to reassure investors that the game was coming in 2023 due to the radio silence we’d gotten. The closest thing we’d gotten from Insomniac regarding an update was a Twitch stream of the original game where the Narrative DIrector noted that they were “hard at work” on the title and trying to make it “their best game ever.”

But now, with a PlayStation Showcase on the horizon, fans are hoping to see the game in full swing. That’s an appropriate line, given the “tease” that an insider has given on Twitter. What did they tease? Well, that would be the swinging animations:

Remember when you saw



Light reflections on the car through the trees in Gran Turismo 3.



Or Snake on the bridge in MGS 2.



Killzone and Motorstorm for the first time on PS3 at E3



You when you see the swing and jump animations of Spider-Man 2……

(No words) 😍 pic.twitter.com/tn0COOeoxW — Millie A (@millieamand) May 17, 2023

That might seem like an odd thing to plug, but there are a few reasons that they likely pointed this out. First, the original title had some of the best swing animations featuring Spider-Man, which is saying something, as he’s been in tons of video games. Second, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be exclusive to the PS5, which means they will push the technology as far as possible to ensure that the game looks and feels crisp in every aspect.

Not to mention, web-swinging was the key way to get around New York in the main and spinoff title, so why wouldn’t Insomniac Games want that to look as good as possible for the direct sequel?

But, of course, fans aren’t wondering about the web-swinging. Instead, they want to know more about the game’s story. They want to know about the villains they’ll be facing and the overall struggles the Spider-Men will be dealing with.

The original trailer only confirmed that Venom is coming, but who else will be there? What struggles will this new version of Venom put Peter and Miles through? Hopefully, we’ll get answers tomorrow.