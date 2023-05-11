Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Comic Is Free To Read Online

We know that many of you are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and that the information that has been given for the title has been “light,” to say the least. But there are signs that this could be changing soon. The team has spoken about the title on their Twitch streams, even stating that they want this to be the best title they’ve ever worked on. We’ve also heard from the voice actors who have said they feel this game will break all expectations. But if you want something a bit more concrete to keep your hype building, a certain comic may be what you need.

Last weekend was Free Comic Book Day in the United States, where numerous comic fans went to their stores to see the many free issues that publishers like DC Comics and Marvel released to hype up their future comic arcs, series, and more. One of those comics was a prequel story for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, if you couldn’t get it at the store because they ran out of copies, you can now read it online!

You can check it out via the official Marvel website, and we can confirm that it’s free to read without downloading an extra service. All you have to do is clear on the “Read Now” button at the bottom of the page, and you’ll be sent right into the comic.

As for what the story is, the plot takes place after the events of the previous two games, where Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Mary Jane Watson are all back in New York and happily working out the “new dynamics of their team” when a new villain shows up. That villain is “The Hood” and appears to be magic in nature, and the team has to work together to figure out what this guy’s deal is and, of course, save the city.

How much of this comic will play into the main game is unknown. Could The Hood show up in the anticipated sequel? Possibly. Or, it could be a tease of another villain that’s coming. Currently, the only confirmed villain for the superhero title is Venom, which will be Harry Osborne this time instead of Eddie Brock.

Plus, given how this world doesn’t play by the lore of the comics in certain ways, we could have many more surprises as to who shows up, whose side they’re on, and what both Spider-Men will have to deal with.