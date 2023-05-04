Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Now Available On PS5!

It may seem odd that we’re talking about a game that came out years ago, but Insomniac Games has been trying to bring their hit Spider-Man titles to even more gamers, and it’s not hard to praise that. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered first made the jump to PC to help bring that side of gaming into the mix. They even followed it up by bringing the spinoff title with Miles Morales into the fold. But they knew they needed to do more as they weren’t reaching everyone, so they’ve finally brought the remastered version to PS5! That way, everyone can play it.

As you can see in the tweet below, you’ll have two ways to get it on PS5 based on your current “situation.” You can buy it for PS5, or if you’ve already bought it for PS4, you can just “upgrade it” for $10! Either way, you’ll have it in its best form on your next-gen system.

You can purchase it individually on the PlayStation Store starting today, or you can upgrade your copy of #SpiderManPS4 for $10. ⬆️https://t.co/TFYn1LC9Lk pic.twitter.com/w54ent4grR — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 4, 2023

To be blunt, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is easily one of the best superhero games ever made and definitely one of the best games of the last several years. Insomniac Games crushed it when it came to not only making you feel like Spider-Man but having you go through a story that felt like a true “Peter Parker classic.” Peter is put against many familiar and new enemies and must race to save as many people as possible before it’s too late.

Everything about the game felt on point. The combat was fast, fun, diverse, yet fluid, and web-slinging through New York City has never felt better. It built upon everything past superhero titles did, especially the ones featuring a certain Caped Crusader, and tried to do even more with it.

Given its popularity and how it elevated Insomniac Games even more, it’s not surprising that the company would want to keep putting it out there for more gamers to have.

It also doesn’t hurt that the sequel is coming this year. While we haven’t gotten much information on that front recently, they announced yesterday that there would be a “Free Comic Book Day” title that you can get that’ll connect the two games and highlight the new dynamics between Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Mary Jane Watson.

Hopefully, the release of the remastered original will only be the first of many updates we’ll get on the state of the franchise. Fans are eager to play the sequel and want it sooner rather than later!