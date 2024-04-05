Modder Has Added Invincible’s Agent Spider To Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

We have a fun new story today, about a particularly special mod for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Marvel’s Spider-Man originally released on the PlayStation 4 all the way back in 2018. In 2022, an upgraded version of Insomniac’s title, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, hit the PC.

While the game is already a fantastic package, bundled with tons of alternate costumes already, fans still took advantage of the opportunity to create new costumes that could be modded into the game.

As Rezauddin Nur announced on their Twitter account, they just finished making one such mod costume, for a character called Agent Spider. The mod is already live on NexusMods, and it’s impressive work for something that seems to have taken about 24 hours to make.

But I’m sure many of you are already asking, who is Agent Spider? To answer that question, we have to talk about a comic book character, from Image Comics.

In 2006, Image Comics title Invincible, which recently hit mainstream as a hit animated series on Amazon, had a crossover with the Marvel Universe. In Marvel Team-Up, Volume 3, Issue 14, Invincible crashes into New York City, running into Spider-Man fighting Doctor Octopus.

Invincible spends some time introducing himself to Peter, and then he gets to meet the Avengers, before making his way back to his universe the same way he came in – by hitching a ride on randomly appearing portals.

In the Amazon animated series, they finally got around to this point of Invincible’s story. However, because of copyright issues, the show couldn’t actually license Spider-Man. Amazon does have a working relationship with Marvel/Disney, but to cut a long story short, they couldn’t make it work.

So their solution was to make an alternate universe version of Spider-Man, different enough that they weren’t violating Marvel’s copyrights. This character is Agent Spider, and on the side, his archenemy is Prof. Ock. And just to drive the point home, Amazon managed to get Josh Keaton, who has voiced Spider-Man in Marvel’s own animated projects, to voice Agent Spider.

Since the airing of this episode of the show, fans have been abuzz about this intriguing take on the Wall-Crawler. If you think about it, of course a fan would make this mod, to unofficially bring in this unofficial Spider-Man into this other knockoff alternate reality version of our friendly neighborhood superhero.

Invincible has made its impact already in the world of video games, with Invincible’s dad, Omni-Man, gracing the world of Mortal Kombat, and Skybound Games announcing their first official Invincible video game, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve.

But we doubt Skybound was even considering if they could bring Agent Spider to the world of video games. Officially doing so might lead to legal trouble with Marvel, or it might not. But if you’re personally itching to play Agent Spider in a game already, NexusMods and Rezauddin Nur has your back.