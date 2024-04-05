More Sources Corroborate Incoming Gears of War 6 Reveal, Another “True Next-Gen” Moment

This title will allegedly make us feel we have entered this new console generation proper.

Yesterday, we reported that Paris Lilly and Jeff Grubb revealed that Microsoft is set to share an update for The Coalition’s next title, Gears of War 6. Today, we have even more people corroborating and sharing new details.

Paris and Jeff were both at the latest episode of the Xcast podcast when they talked about this rumor. As reported by Insider Gaming, The Verge’s Tom Warren shared this rumor and independently verified it.

And then, on ResetEra, Shinobi602 shared some new information about the game. Shinobi602 was actually responding to a thread talking about the impressive visuals on Microsoft’s upcoming release, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. In response to this, Shinobi602 said:





“Wait until you see Gears. People aren’t ready lol”

And then, IdleSloth shared posts from NatetheHate talking about this topic, on ResetEra. NatetheHate said:

“I’d be surprised if the Xbox showcase comes and goes without the next Gears game being mentioned. The game will be that “this is what next-gen is about” moment.”

When asked if he meant this gen or the next one, NatetheHate said:

“This gen. Very few games have delivered that “next-gen” moment this gen, as we had an exceptionally long cross-gen period.

Much like Gears 1 was the moment on Xbox 360, so should Gears 6 be for Xbox Series.”

Hilariously, Tom Warren replied to IdleSloth’s post, copypasting that he would also be surprised if Gears of War 6 wasn’t mentioned in the next Xbox Games Showcase.

In any case, all of these people have essentially heard the same thing about Gears of War 6. It’s so close to being officially confirmed that it’s possible that they received this information from Microsoft themselves, and were simply told to keep quiet on it until very recently.

The Coalition’s take on Gears of War isn’t considered “legendary” compared to Epic Games’ work, but that’s really a mistake. The Coalition have proven themselves as more than up to the task of moving the franchise forward. To be honest, they’ve done so much better compared to 343 Industries has with the Halo franchise, even after taking the lower scale of their projects into account.

Now, fans have considerably waited long for Gears of War 6 since Gears 5 was released. It’s longer than the gap between Gears of War 4 and Gears 5. It certainly reflects the considerably longer development period to make AAA games in this console generation, but with that said, The Coalition should have had more than enough time to at least do most of the work to finish this title.

So hopefully, if it does appear in this year’s Xbox Games Showcase, that we’ll get a release date too. And it might even be for this year.