This PlayStation 2 Game Could Be Getting A Remaster

PlayStation 2 is a console that everyone loved and many still do today since while the games are older, it has some of the best games on it from Sony. The console was first released back in Japan on March 4, 2000. Then it was soon released in America on October 26, 2000. This console was the sequel to the PlayStation console which was the very first one.

Nowadays, having the PlayStation 5 console, games have come a long way but that doesn’t change just how great classic games are. With the PlayStation Plus membership, players are able to enjoy older PlayStation games once again throught The Classic Catalog. However, it seems a game that was on the PS2 just might be getting a remaster.

The game Rule of Rose is a classic from the PlayStation 2 and was first released in 2006 and it just now seems it might be getting a remaster. This hororr game that developer Punchline created was a survival title which had many different types of puzzles and combat scenarios as well according to Gamerant.

AestheticGamer1 on Twitter began discussing how they think this remaster could happen do to a survey of interest that was held a few years ago – however, nothing was announced of it so far yet. The survery was one that asked players wanted to see more from. See tweet below.

(1/2) The company that owns Rule of Rose as an IP a few years ago held a survey asking which titles people would like to see, one of the options there was a Rule of Rose Remaster. To see if it happens.

So far, there is no confirmation yet if this remaster is officially going to happen. Usually PlayStation announces that these classics are coming to their subscription service, but a remaster would be a brand new game that players can purchase for their console. We will keep you updated if we hear anymore about it.