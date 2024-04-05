Star Wars Outlaws Gets Story Trailer On April 9

Star Wars Outlaws is set to release in 2025, after being announced in early 2021 before things finally worked out well enough to where it could be revealed on Xbox Games Showcase for 2023. While we don’t have a whole lot about this game, we know it will be a brand new Star Wars title featuring a female protagonist.

Ubisoft earlier this week put a trailer up on YouTube under a schedule to release on Tuesday, April 9 for the game. The video description went on to read: “Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.” This confirms that the video is for Star Wars Outlaws.

It continues to read: “Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.”

The trailer is scheduled to be released at around Noon ET on Tuesday, which is 9am PT. This trailer is set to reveal the storyline of the game, explaining a bit further what to expect. Star Wars Outlaws is still scheduled to release in 2025, but the release window has not been determined yet, but just maybe we will learn more about that with this trailer release.

Star Wars Outlaws will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.