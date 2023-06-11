Star Wars Outlaws Announced

There have been plenty of video games in the galaxy far, far away. But the question is always, “What will be the next one that they do?” At the Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox decided to drop a bit of a bombshell via the announcement of Star Wars Outlaws. The game appears to be one where you’ll be playing “outside the lines” of the usual characters within this universe. By that, we mean a rogue, an outlaw, someone who’s just trying to survive everything that’s being thrown their way. You can check out the debut trailer for the game below!

Meet cunning scoundrel Kay Vess, in Star Wars Outlaws, the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. pic.twitter.com/4BdFGJ6w60 — Star Wars (@starwars) June 11, 2023

So what’s the game about?

“Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi,” according to the trailer’s breakdown. “Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.”

While this may not sound like your typical title from this universe, that actually seems like it’s part of the point. After all, many of the games that various developers and publishers have produced have focused on Jedi, Sith, or the characters that have been directly connected to them, like bounty hunters, clone commandoes, and so on.

But here, we have a young woman who’s just trying to get by not only the Empire but the various crime lords who would see her dead. That offers a new perspective and potentially unique gameplay as she won’t have things like lightsabers or Force powers to help her or guide her.

Given that this is a Ubisoft title, we’ll likely get more descriptions and gameplay breakdowns once the Ubisoft Forward happens tomorrow. But given how the game looks, it does seem to be a polished title. Then again, we’ve heard that before from Ubisoft, among others, and it’s not turned out well.

The real question will be whether the title feels special or unique versus just having a unique-looking trailer. After all, many hits have been taken by this galaxy far, far away recently due to questionable choices and bad developer moves.

But for now, we can hope for the best with Star Wars Outlaws and see where Ubisoft takes things. Are you up for the new adventure?