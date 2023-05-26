Star Wars: Knights of the Republic Remake Is Still Marked As Being In Development

In quite a few eyes, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was one of the best games for the franchise. It had a new storyline that took place well before the events of the Star Wars cinematic films. So fans were sitting in a storyline that involved the Galactic Republic and their ongoing battle with the Sith Empire. Players would take the role of a Jedi Padawan and get sent out on a grand journey. However, the game was launched back in 2003 initially, and it’s quite dated today.

That’s why so many fans were so excited to see that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic would receive a remake. This game was first announced in 2021 when it was said that Aspyr would be handling the development. But by August of 2022, the game project shifted hands to Saber Interactive. Unfortunately, we have not heard anything else regarding the title since then. Fans have been waiting for some sign of life for the remake, and recently, an investor call almost gave us a little more insight into what’s going on behind the scenes.

If you didn’t catch the news, an Embracer Group CEO was present for an investor call when it was reported that a question came up on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. It was asked about the current status of the remake and what shape the game might be in. Unfortunately, the CEO stated that he had no comment on the project but was about to say something else before getting cut off. That has left plenty of fans wondering just what was about to be said, as any news regarding the game would have likely been welcomed.

With that said, we’re finding out now, thanks to a Reddit post, that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake is still listed as being in development for the PC and PlayStation 5. That at least tells us that the game was not outright canceled, and it could mean new details could eventually come out. We’re not sure if that will happen or not. We could very well find this game project landing in development hell. But at the very least, there is a shred of hope that we might eventually get a remake of this past Star Wars game hit on modern platforms.