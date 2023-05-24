Embracer CEO Manages To Dodge A Question Regarding Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake

There was plenty of excitement and anticipation over the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake, but now it’s not looking all that great. We’ve seen quite a few events pass by since its announcement, where it continued to fail in showing up for an update or highlight. Now during today’s investor call, it seems that the Embracer Group CEO, Lars Wingesfors, managed to dodge a question in regard to its current status.

The report comes from Twitter user Stephen Totilo who shared the statement earlier today. According to the reporter, it looks like a question was presented to Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors, who asked if he could further clarify the current status in the development cycle and shape the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake was in. Lars Wingefors noted that this was his favorite question before stating that he had no further comments.

Investor question: Could you please clarify the current status of the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake in regards to its development status and what shape is it in.



Embracer CEO Wingefors: Favorite question. [pauses as questioner chuckles] I have no further comments. — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) May 24, 2023

Unfortunately, there is a bit of a frustrating point to the story. Apparently, it looks like Lars was just about to say something else before he was interrupted, which left plenty of excited players wondering what he could have said. While it doesn’t look like there would have been much more to the story outside of no further comments, having any insight at all into this project might have been warranted for fans that have been left in limbo.

(Wingefors was about to say more. "I don't want…" but the investor relations interviewer spoke over him; the eternal interview lesson: let there be silence and let your interviewee fill that void. Not always easy!) — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) May 24, 2023

Again, details have been incredibly scarce for this project. When the remake was announced back in 2021, it was unveiled that development studio Aspyr was responsible for it. However, the studio would then be replaced by Saber Interactive in August of last year. So we’re still left wondering if the game is back on track and developers are progressing through it or if we’re looking at a title that will be stuck in development hell waiting to be outright canceled.

Unfortunately, we’ll just have to continue waiting to see what the case ends up being. With that said, since Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic was such a massive hit when BioWare initially launched back in 2003, there are plenty of players out there hoping that the remake still stands a chance and will eventually see its launch into the marketplace sooner or later.