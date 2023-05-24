Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Sidon of the Zora Walkthrough | Main Quest Guide

One of the main quests in Tears of the Kingdom is investigating each of the four Regional Phenomena. In east Hyrule you will find the Zora Domain, home to the fish people and their prince — Sidon of the Zora. Stopping by your old friend’s kingdom will begin this questline that will take you all the way to the Water Temple.

Where to Find Sidon of the Zora

When you first visit the Zora Domain both Sidon and his father,King Dorephan, are absent. The first step of this quest is cleaning the Sludge-covered Statue by using a Splash Fruit to get its gunk off and begin the Sidon of Zora quest officially.

You can find the prince at Mipha’s Court, just east of Zora’s Domain and up a couple waterfalls. You can use the local Upland Zorana Tower to go directly there, but you should first talk to Yona in Zora’s Domain to complete a short quest you will need to complete for a key ability.

How To Restore Zora Armor

Talking to Yona will begin a quest to Restore the Zora Armor, which shouldn’t take you much time. All you need to do is give Yona an ancient arowana fish. You might already have one in your inventory, but if you don’t the quickest way to get one is to travel back to the Great Sky Island. If you fast travel to the Nachoya Shrine and search the nearby ponds, you should find a few.

Once you’ve delivered the fish to Yona she will be able to repair your Zora Armor. Now, when wearing it, Link will be able to swim up waterfalls — a crucial ability for getting through the rest of this quest. In fact, the quickest way to Mipha’s Court is up the eastward waterfalls.

How to Complete The Broken Slate

After talking to Sidon, you will begin “The Broken Slate” quest, which will direct you to Toto Lake — just west of Mipha’s Court. You are looking for a specific Zora in this area, named Jiahto. This NPC is found in a cave at the coordinates (3406, 0882, 0400).

Jiahto will tell you he is missing a piece of the ancient slate he has discovered. To grab the broken slate piece, walk outside the cave and look to your left. You will see the slate is covered in muck that you need to clear using Splash Fruit or another water source. You can now grab it with ultrahand and place it where it belongs in the cave.

How to Complete Clues to the Sky

What Jiahto uncovers will give you another riddle to puzzle out. In order to do so, and complete the “Clues to the Sky” quest, you first need to find King Dorephan.

If you return to Zora’s Domain and head up to the king’s usual throne you will find three Zora children playing. You need to sneak up on them without them seeing in order to overhear the crucial information about Dorephan’s hiding place. You’ll learn that he is hidden behind a waterfall between the domain and the Ploymus Mountains.

Head back the way you went to go to Mipha’s Court and go up the first waterfall. Instead of climbing the second, swim right through to discover the Pristine Sanctum, where Dorephan has a secret throne. He will give you five King’s Scales, which you will need for the next part of the quest line.

For the next part of the riddle, check your sky area map in the region for an island shaped like a fish. You will be able to travel here either by coming from the region’s tower, or using recall on a nearby falling block.

To this puzzle, you will need to shoot a King’s Scale arrow through a water droplet. But where is the droplet. Go to the top center platform of this island, Land of the Sky Fish, and face southwest. Line up the debris you are looking at to make a droplet shape and then shoot an arrow through it to complete this quest.

How to Defeat Sludge Like Boss

Return to Sidon to see a cutscene that will start a boss fight. This Like Like variant is powered by Sludge.

You will want to take advantage of Sidon as your partner, and use his ability to give Link a water shield and infuse his next attack with water. Using a combination of these attacks and arrows with water damage, you will be able to make the Sludge Like vulnerable quickly and get in and damage its weak spot with melee. After defeating the boss, you will be able to follow Sidon down to the Ancient Zora Waterworks.

Ancient Zora Waterworks

This area underneath Toto Lake requires you to unblock a number of jammed up pipes and get the water to flow. If you have Yunobo’s ability, it will be immensely helpful for this section. Otherwise make sure to come in with amble bombs or strong hammer weapons that can break boulders.

The first clog is right ahead of you as you enter, acting as a tutorial for what to do. After clearing it, move on along the bridge over the water that leads to your left. Here, there is another clogged pipe.

After the water level rises, head northeast a previously inaccessible bridge that will guide you to the next blockage. You will need to build a short ramp to either get yourself or Yunobo up to this second pipe.

For the final step, go to the pipe you can now enter. Fight the monsters inside, so take those out and take the optional path to a Bubbulfrog cave if you want a Bubbulgem. Follow the path that doesn’t lead you to that cave until you can’t proceed. Ascend up to a new area where there will be the final set of boulders in front of you. Breaking them will let the final waterworks flow. Climb up the ladder, flip the switch to open a new door and then glide down to Sidon to head to Wellspring Island, where you can find the Water Temple.

Wellspring Island

Follow Sidon, making sure to have your Zora Armor equipped, and head to the giant waterfall leading you up to Wellspring Island. Up here the gravity is reduced, giving you ample opportunity to skip giant chunks of this level.

After finding Sidon for the first time, he will suggest you split up. Look for a bubble launcher that shoots diagonally up to the next island platform. You will need to jump into this bubble to travel from platform to platform, a gimmick of the entire section. Using a combination of Ultrahand and Recall you can manipulate these bubbles to climb from section to section, taking out any Constructs that stand in your way.

It’s worth noting that you can glide into mid-air waterfalls and ride up them using the Zora Armor. Doing this will also be extremely useful in climbing this sky island. Eventually, you will reach the Igonshen Shrine, which will be your first fast travel point in Wellspring Island.

Getting up the second half of the island is actually much easier. You are given access to Wings and Fans to be able to make a glider. Drop a steering stick and a battery capsule from your inventory and attach them to make a vehicle that can circumnavigate most of the pesky platforming ahead. Use the nearby ramp you can get this creation in the air and fly straight to where Sidon will meet you for the Water Temple.