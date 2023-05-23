Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Find Bubbul Gems Easily | Satori’s Secret Blessing Guide

One of the strangest collectibles in Tears of the Kingdom are the Bubbul Gems. It can be dozens of hours before you discover what they’re for — but if you explore the surface long enough, you’ll encounter caves and every cave has an ethereal Bubbulfrog. The valuable gems can be traded to a unique NPC called Koltin, and he has a unique set of armor called the Mystic Set. If you want to get your hands on this new gear, you’ll need all the Bubbul Gems you can get.

And there’s an easier way to find them. By using the method below, every cave entrance in the region will light up with a blue glow. Any Bubbulfrog you’ve missed will appear brightly in the overworld, making it so much easier to track down any locations you’ve lost. Learn how to use this mystical secret feature below.

How To Unlock Bubbul Gem Location Markers

Bubbul Gems are a unique currency traded by a merchant called Koltin. Bubbul Gems are dropped by creatures called Bubbulfrogs — these glowing blue creatures spawn in every cave on the surface map. There is one per cave and often they’re in hidden chambers or behind weak walls.

How To Use Bubbul Gems : Find Koltin at Pico Pond near the Woodland Stable . After giving him x1 Bubbul Gem, he’ll go on a journey. To learn his next location, talk to Kilton in Tarrey Town .

Bubbul Gems are common — but finding caves isn’t easy. Caves are often hidden behind trees, blocked by rock ledges or hidden in tiny openings that are extremely hard to spot from far away. Finding caves can be a huge pain. But there’s a way to easily mark every cave in an area. All you need is a cherry tree.

How To Easily Track Bubbul Gems : Cherry Trees are pink trees found at the top of hills. These colorful trees often overlook a large section of the map.

: Cherry Trees are found at the top of hills. These colorful trees often overlook a large section of the map. There is a tray at the base of every Cherry Tree . By placing fruit (Apples, etc) into the tray, you’ll summon a Satori . These glowing blue ethereal creatures — they’ll only appear if you give them an offering.

at the base of every . By placing (Apples, etc) into the tray, you’ll summon a . These glowing blue ethereal creatures — they’ll only appear if you give them an offering. After giving an offering, the Satoria will reward you. The entire nearby map will glow with blue light. For a period of time, the blue lights emanate from cave entrances that contain Bubbulfrogs. These will lead you to every cave in the area that still contains a Bubbulfrog — caves you’ve already cleared won’t appear.

Giving an offering to Cherry Trees is an incredibly useful method for finding caves and more Bubbulfrogs. You can also get clues for Bubbulfrog locations from Koltin himself. Koltin will appear on the ridge northwest of Tarrey Town at night, every night. Talk to him to learn how many more Bubbul Gems he wants and what he’ll trade for.

Where To Find Cherry Trees : Look on tall hills and from the sky to spot pink trees. Here are some example locations to explore. Satori Mountain : Located on top of Satori Mountain, the mountain to the northwest of Outskirt Stable. Ebon Mountain : On the mountain with the broken heart lake, south of Hateno Village.

: Look on tall hills and from the sky to spot pink trees. Here are some example locations to explore.

By trading 25~ Bubbul Gems you’ll eventually be able to acquire the Mystic Set of clothing. This unique armor gives you Rupee Padding — instead of taking damage, you’ll lose rupees. If you’re extremely rich, you can make yourself essentially invincible. Not a bad reward.