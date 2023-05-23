Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Get All 4 Divine Beast Masks | Secret Locations Guide

Unlock Link’s divine side with these four hidden masks in Tears of the Kingdom. The masks are patterned after the four Divine Beasts, giant mechanical creations that Link had to tame in Breath of the Wild. While there are no Divine Beasts in this game, you can equip their masks and gain special properties of protection. Each mask is located at one of the four corners of the map, usually in a hidden cavern that requires some puzzle to solve. We’ll explain where to find each mask and how to solve the caves in the full guide below.

Divine Beast Mask Locations | Secret Armor Guide

Dress like the Divine Beasts from Breath of the Wild. These masks are hidden underground — you’ll earn clues from plot-important character quests after completing the temple for each of the four surface regions. But, you can earn these helmets at any time by travelling to the locations listed below.

Vah Rudania Divine Helm: Travel to the pair of lizard-shaped ponds on the north side of Death Mountain. The pair of lizards are visible on your map.

Go to the lower of the two lizards and travel toward Death Mountain. There’s a cracked rock wall covering up a hidden cave on the map marker shown above.

Smash the rocks and claim the treasure to complete the quest. This is the Vah Rudania Divine Beast helmet — it gives you Flame Guard and 8 defense.

Vah Medoh Divine Helm: Travel to northwest Hyrule and find an area called Sturnida Basin. There are three hotsprings visible in the northwest Hebra Region. Look for turqoise ponds on the map. All three are easy to access from the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower.

Travel to the marker shown above. There’s a hidden cave in the center of the three secret hot spring pongs. Look for a giant ice block — melt the ice block with any fire source to unlock the North Biron Snowshelf Cave .

. Inside the cave, you’ll find a tall chamber with a windstream. Use Bomb Arrows to blast open the three weak rock walls in the chamber. Each one you break causes hot spring water to pour into the chamber. Fill the chamber with three hot spring waters and the giant statue will slide open, revealing a hidden passage.

Gives Cold Resistance and increases your bond with Tulin.

Vah Naboris Divine Helm: Go to the far northwest of the Gerudo Desert. There’s an old giant skeleton ribcage marked on the map above. Under the ribcage, you’ll find an old temple ruin.

Blast open the cracked floor of the ruin with a bomb. There’s a single tiny hole you need to hit, so aim carefully. Drop down into the West Gerudo Underground Ruins .

. The underground is packed with breakable rocks. You’ll need multiple two-handed rock weapons — or unlock Yunobo the Goron Sage. His power makes clearing out rocks much easier. Smash through rocks to the right, then left — use the statues pointing swords to follow a path around to the treasure chest.

The Divine Helm gives Shock Resistance and increases your bond with the Gerudo Sage.

Vah Ruta Divine Helm: Go to the Zora’s Domain and reach the Great Zora Bridge. Directly under the bridge, there’s a huge waterfall south of the city. Glide through the center of the waterfall to discover a secret cave called the Cave Under Zora’s Domain.

In the cave, you’ll find a hidden chasm leading to the Depths. Ignore the chasm and glide through the interior waterfall at the far end of the cavern. It leads into another hidden chamber with a treasure chest.

The chest contains the Vah Ruta Divine Helm. The helm increases Swim Speed and boosts your bond with Zora.

And that’s all four masks. Now you can match any of the Divine Beats — or upgrade to give yourself higher defense while protecting yourself from the elements.