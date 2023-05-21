Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Easily Beat Gleeoks | Three-Headed Dragons Guide

If you explore the ravaged lands of Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for long, you’ll eventually encounter a three-headed dragon. These are the Gleeoks, and they’re some of the toughest monsters in the game. At the start of the game, defeating a Gleeok is seemingly impossible. Even after playing for dozens of hours, you’ll need so many resources to kill a single one of these dragons, its hardly worth the long boss battle.

If you’re eager to finally take down a Gleeok and collect the valuable rewards they drop, there is a method to make a Gleeok fight much, much easier. Every Gleeok has three weaknesses — the three heads. Too bad they’re extremely difficult to destroy before one of the three regenerates. We’ve got a solution for that problem.

How To Beat Gleeoks | World Boss Tips

Gleeoks are extremely difficult dragons — these are high-level encounters, so you’ll need to be prepared before attempting to fight one. I recommend bringing a full inventory of bows, 50+ arrows, powerful weapons (50+ Damage) and wearing highly resistant gear. If your armor isn’t at 24 or higher, these creatures can kill Link in a single attack.

Gleeoks come in three forms — Thunder, Fire and Ice. Depending on the type of Gleeok you’re fighting, you’ll have to complete a unique final phase. We’ll discuss the final phases later. For now, you’ll want to stun the Gleeok to deal maximum damage safely.

: Gleeoks have three independent dragon heads that shoot out constant elemental breath attacks. Attacking when all three heads are active can be extremely difficult. You’re better off and then attacking while the Gleeok is briefly stunned. To stun a Gleeok, target each head with an arrow. If you have a strength 12 or higher arrow, it should only take 2-3 arrows to break each head. When a head is broken, it will hang loosely from the body. You need to be fast, because the heads will regenerate. To stun the Gleeok, you need to break all three heads before they recover.

Aiming at Gleeok heads can be difficult, but there’s a way to make stunning them way, way easier.

: Fuse arrows with to create a . The homing arrow will always aim at the Gleeok’s weak points. If you use a bow that fire 2/3 arrows at the same time, you can attach to all three arrows, creating a barrage of homing arrows. Using Keese Eyes makes fighting Gleeoks much easier. You’re guaranteed to score a hit with every arrow so you can quickly fire, fuse and fire again. You can also use regular arrows when aiming — but if you’re running or fighting in an open field, you’ll have very little time to aim. Use eyes and create homing arrows.

Keese Eyes are dropped by any Keese — the bats that are commonly found in caves all over the surface map. You’ll need about 9~ Keese Eyes per stun, and it takes 4 stuns for a mid-level Link to finally defeat the Gleeok.

NOTE: If you find a Keese Swarm either at a cave entrance or flying around at night, use a Bomb Arrow to defeat an entire swarm. You’ll get 12-15 Keese Eyes from a single spawn.

Depending on the type of Gleeok you’re fighting, you’ll need to complete one extra step to defeat it.

Fire Gleeok Final Phase : Creates giant fireballs that burn the ground. Use the gusts to launch yourself up with the glider, then use slow-mo to knock out all three heads one final time. When it falls, it will die — if it has a little health left, finish it off.

: Creates giant fireballs that burn the ground. Use the gusts to launch yourself up with the glider, then use slow-mo to knock out all three heads one final time. When it falls, it will die — if it has a little health left, finish it off. Ice Gleeok Final Phase: Summons ice spikes from the sky. Climb onto one and use Recall to fly up toward the Gleeok and take out the three heads. Finish it off if it’s still alive when it is stunned.

Gleeok are found in some of the most dangerous locations on the map. You’ll find Gleeok at the Coliseum in the southwest of Central Hyrule, on the Lake Hyrule Bridge, and at the old castle in the Akkala region. Don’t even attempt to fight them until you’re stocked up with plenty of weapons, armor and materials. They’re one of the most difficult enemies in the game.