Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Upgrade & Revive Horses | Horse God Location Guide

Protect your horses in this life or the next with the Horse God.

The Horse God returns in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The powerful deity has moved locations, leaving the easy-to-find spot near Horse God Bridge (a dead giveaway) and taking off to greener pastures far to the north. The Horse God has additional benefits — it can revive your dead horses or enhance their stats by boosting a full point. You’ll need to provide very specific meals to do it, but each enhancement is worth the work. Learn where to find the Horse God and what it can do for you below.

How To Find Malanya, The Horse God | Horse Upgrades & Revival Guide

The Horse God is a unique and powerful fairy that can upgrade your horses or even revive lost horses — if you’ve lost a horse or want to make your horse even faster or stronger, you’ll want to visit the Horse God.

Where To Find The Horse God :

: The Horse God Fairy is located in the far northeast of Hyrule in the Akkala Region .

. Travel to the North Akkala Foothill and find the East Akkala Stable . This is on the same hill as the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab from the first game.

. This is on the same hill as the from the first game. Go directly north of the stable to find a long stretch of water called Bloodleaf Lake. On the far side of the lake, you’ll encounter a giant bulb like the Great Fairies.

The Horse God won’t appear unless you’re carrying an offering. The Horse God requires x1 Endura Carrot. This is an extremely rare vegetable, but we can find it growing to the far southwest of the map.

How To Find Endura Carrot : Endura Carrot is located on Mount Satori , across the bridge and northwest from the Outskirt Stable.

: Endura Carrot is located on , across the bridge and northwest from the Outskirt Stable. To find the rare Endura Carrot, go to the high peak of the mountain, near where the title is printed on the map. Near a small pond at the top, you’ll find a pink-leafed tree. Endura Carrots grow at the base of this tree.

Mount Satori is also where you can find a small grove with 150+ apples. The grove is easily spotted due to the nearby shrine.

After delivering an Endura Carrot to the Horse God, you’ll be able to revive or upgrade horses. To do either, you need to trade specific meals that the Horse God requests. Malanya has quite an appetite, so certain upgrades can be very expensive in meals — you’ll be able to upgrade all four horse stats (Strength, Speed, Stamina or Pull) through Malanya.

This is the only way to upgrade a horse you’ve already caught — and if you’ve lost a horse due to an unlucky monster encounter, this is the only way to revive them. Finding Malanya is simple and gives you a wide range of options for further customizing (and keeping) your horses.