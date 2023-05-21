Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Respec Stamina & Hearts

You’re no longer trapped by your early choices in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. At a certain point in the story, the ability to respec will unlock. Respecs allow you to ‘sell’ your heart or stamina upgrades and buy them back in whatever form you choose. You can turn all your hearts into stamina or vice-versa, depending on your needs. It doesn’t cost too much — 20 rupees per transfer. Absolutely essential if you want to unlock the Master Sword early without grinding even more shrines. Learn how to unlock this handy feature below.

The Respec Statue is located in an area called the Royal Hidden Passage. This area is absolutely packed with valuable treasure — and you’ll find a full set of Soldier Armor. This set provides high defense and is absolutely invaluable for later in the game. It becomes especially strong after purchasing a few levels of upgrades. We’ll also explain where to find all three pieces of the Soldier Set below.

More Tears of the Kingdom guides:

How To Unlock Respecs | Statue Location Guide

Requirement: Before you can unlock the ability to respec, you’ll need to complete one of the four local phenomena. Once you complete one of the four temples, this quest will unlock.

Return to the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing. Behind the ladder, you’ll find two NPCs near a cracked wall. Talk to the maid to begin the quest ‘Who Goes There?‘.

Crouch and enter the Royal Hidden Passage . Blast the rocks to reach the tunnel. Next, smash the rocks to the right. This leads to a strange talking statue.

. Blast the rocks to reach the tunnel. Next, smash the rocks to the right. This leads to a strange talking statue. Talking to the statue begins ‘ A Deal With The Statue ‘ and causes the statue to steal one heart from Link!

‘ and causes the statue to steal one heart from Link! Talk to the statue again, and it will return the heart or give you stamina. Essentially, this allows you to respec. By trading your life — letting the statue take away your hearts or stamina, you can buy them back in a new form.

After your first taste, you’ll be able to respec at any time. Here’s how it works. Return to the horned statue at any time to continue.

How To Respec :

: Sell your essence (Stamina or Heart) to the statue for 100 rupees.

Buy back your essence and select Stamina or Heart for 120 rupees.

This allows you to respec for 20 rupees each.

By selling Heart, you can buy Stamina, or by selling Stamina you can buy Heart. This allows you to easily and (relatively) cheaply reallocate your resources.

This is incredibly important for certain tests as you progress through the game. Sometimes you’ll need to have a certain number of hearts or stamina to progress. If you’re aiming to get the Master Sword, you’ll need a lot of essence. This way you can trade away all the wrong type of essence, get the right kind, then unlock the Master Word. Swap back afterward without having to track down dozens of puzzle shrines.

Exploring The Royal Hidden Passage | Soldier’s Set Guide

The Royal Hidden Passage houses all three Soldier Armor Set pieces. You’ll find each piece in a chest as you progress.

Soldier’s Greaves : The first is found behind a massive pile of rocks blocking a small armory with a Like-Like.

: The first is found behind a massive pile of rocks blocking a small armory with a Like-Like. Soldier’s Helm : The second is in a huge chamber filled with luminous ore and a waterway on the right. Break through the blocked passage on the water to reach the second armory.

: The second is in a huge chamber filled with luminous ore and a waterway on the right. Break through the blocked passage on the water to reach the second armory. Soldier’s Armor: Past the water-filled room, break through another chamber filled with glowing ore deposits. Past a hard rock tunnel, you’ll reach a third armory blocked by brown rock. To reach the treasure, move the giant stone and drop into the lower tunnels. You’ll be able to climb up or Ascend to reach the treasure room.

Collect all three pieces of the Soldier Armor then upgrade at any Great Fairy to exponentially increase your defense. Each piece provides 12 Defense at when upgraded two times — and Soldier Armor upgrades from common monster drops.