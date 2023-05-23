Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Unlock The Shrine Sensor & Fast Travel Portal | All Pad Upgrades

The Purah Pad is your most important tool in Tears of the Kingdom and you can make it better. After unlocking the Camera and Autobuild features, the scientist Robbie will return to the lab in Hateno Village. From there, you’ll be able to unlock four additional upgrades for your pad. You’ll be able to sense nearby Shrines (and other items in your compendium), create unique fast travel points, and unlock a fun enhancement that records 256 hours of your exploration around Hyrule.

These huge features are relatively easy to unlock — but you’ll need to complete at least two temples before they’ll become available. Check out the full guide below for instructions to make your Purah Pad truly perfect.

All Purah Pad Upgrades | Shrine Sensor, Travel Medallion & More

Requirement: Before you can unlock the Shrine Sensor, you’ll need to unlock the Camera and Autobuild features for the Purah Pad. Learn how to unlock these abilities with our full guide here.

Talk to Josha and Robbie in Lookout Landing — as you progress through the main story and complete the Temple dungeons, you’ll unlock more quests from these two scientists located under Purah’s Lab. Follow their quests and you’ll eventually unlock the Camera and Auto Build functions. After using the ability to fix the Balloon at Lookout Landing, you’ll finally unlock the quest we need to repair the Shrine Sensor.

Hateno Village Research Lab Side Adventure : Travel to Hateno Village in East Necluda, at the southeastern corner of the map. At the highest peak of the village, you’ll find the Research Lab.

: Travel to Hateno Village in East Necluda, at the southeastern corner of the map. At the highest peak of the village, you’ll find the Research Lab. Robbie will return after completing the quests ‘Camera Work in the Depths‘ and ‘A Mystery in the Depths‘ — go to the Research Lab and you’ll be able to upgrade your Purah Pad.

Shrine Sensor Upgrade: After beginning the side adventure, talk to Robbie in the Ancient Tech Research Lab. He’ll automatically give you the Sensor. The sensor reacts when your visor is close to a Shrine of Light — making it easier for Link to discover hidden or obscured shrines.

Travel Medallion Upgrade: Talk to Robbie after unlocking the Shrine Sensor in the Ancient Tech Research Lab. You’ll be able to unlock three more upgrades. The first is the Travel Medallion — the missing piece is located at the Akkala Ancient Tech Research Lab in the far northeast of the map. Follow the road north from Tarrey Town — or use the portal that Robbie unlock. Defeat the Yiga Clan in the building and open the chest to get the prototype.

This ability allows Link to place a portal on the ground. With this portal established, you can fast-travel back to the location at any time. Very handy for areas you want to return to often but don’t have nearby shrines.

on the ground. With this portal established, you can fast-travel back to the location at any time. Very handy for areas you want to return to often but don’t have nearby shrines. To use it, open the Key Items Inventory and select the Travel Medallion — select [Place] to put down the portal. By finding Map Data for more sections of the map, you’ll unlock upgrades to this feature. By bringing 15 Map Datas you can unlock x3 Travel Medallion portals.

Hero’s Path Mode Upgrade: Unlocking Hero’s Path is much easier. You’ll need 15 Shrine locations on your map. If you’ve visited 15 Shrines you’ll be able to unlock this feature immediately.

Hero Path Mode lets you see where Link has been on the map. A line will show his trajectory, making it easier for you to retrace your steps or see where you’ve been. This will record 256 hours of gameplay! Press [X] on the map to see your full Hero’s Path.

Sensor + Upgrade: Another simple upgrade. Use the Camera to take pictures of 5 different types of monsters. Any types of monsters will work, including alternate versions of each monster.

This feature allows your sensor to detect other types of objects — more than just Shrines. You’ll be able to set your sensor to detect anything you’ve unlocked in the compendium.

Completing the Purah Pad also unlocks the complete compendium in the Ancient Tech Lab. This gives you access to some of the rarest, most elusive objects in Hyrule — but you’ll have to pay for them.