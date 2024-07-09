Star Wars Outlaws Team Highlights How Quickly You Can Travel Across Planets

The hype around Star Wars Outlaws is in an interesting place right now. On the one hand, people are excited about this new adventure in a galaxy far, far away, and they’re curious about where it will all end up. On the other hand, given certain releases by Ubisoft lately, not to mention all the delays they’ve had with certain titles, gamers are worried about whether things will fall apart once they get just below the surface of the title. We’ll have to wait to find out about that, but we do know just how big three of the main planets will be, thanks to an interview with the Ubisoft team.

Specifically, IGN talked with them, and the team noted that there are five planets for you to take on in Star Wars Outlaws, one of which is a large moon. Furthermore, when talking about the size of the playable area within these planets, three of them will be the size of a couple of “zones” from a certain assassination franchise that Ubisoft loves so much. However, if you need to know how long it would take to go from the starting spot to the end spot by Kay Vess’s speeder, here you go:

“Four or five minutes nonstop, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but once you’re committed it’s a fairly large amount, and you are always going to be distracted.”

That is the key question, isn’t it? What will we see as we go through this world? After all, Ubisoft games are known for being big, but are they big in the meaningful sense? The team implies that the answer is yes:

“When we started thinking about how big we should make them, it was less about how big, but more about how long, in terms of traversal with the speeder, it would be. So we don’t want things to be just big for big sake. We need it to be contained, always fun, always proposing different activities. So the traversal of the whole thing had to feel like a journey, a commitment when you get on your speeder and you want it to go from one end to the next.”

While some will be overjoyed with that, it remains to be seen if it pains out. That’s not to say that Ubisoft hasn’t delivered big games in the past. Rather, it’s a comment on how they’ve boosted the size scale and “fun” of their titles before, and yet they’ve come up short quite a bit.