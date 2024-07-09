Super Mario Party Bundle Gets Huge Discount

Credit: Nintendo

We’ve been showing off a lot of sales, recently, and there’s a good reason for that! Specifically, the reason is that Walmart’s sales have been much bigger than one would expect, and that has raised some eyebrows. It’s not that this is a scam or anything; it’s just that you now have the chance to get some big-name games, including ones featuring Mario, for an incredibly low price. Fast forward to now, and another deal has apparently emerged, but this one features Super Mario Party. However, it’s not the game itself that is on sale, but a discounted bundle that features that game as the “extra prize.”

In this case, there’s a special Nintendo Switch Joy-Con bundle deal going on where you can get the specially colored Joy-Cons and Super Mario Party for just $69! For the record, typically, Joy-Cons costs much more than $69, and then the game itself is $60 on its own. So you’re essentially saving over $60 on this deal by getting this bundle! It should be noted that the game isn’t physically part of the bundle but is a digital download code that you can use to get the game.

It’s ironic that this title is part of the bundle, as it was the game that helped revitalize Mario’s mini-game series, and that’s not a stretch of the imagination. While the original N64 titles were hailed as incredible games, once things got away from that system, things started to get worse, and eventually, even collections of mini-games from past titles weren’t enough to make the series bounce back.

However, the Switch version not only did incredibly well, but it inspired Nintendo to do another collection of mini-games from the series, and THAT ONE sold well, too!

Then, as we found out in the latest Nintendo Direct, The Big N decided to make a THIRD game in the series for the Switch via Mario Party Jamboree. The game will be the biggest entry in the franchise, with up to 20 people being able to be on a single board for a match. Plus, there are new modes that focus on things like getting around the board quickly and more! Not to mention, there will be all-new mini-games for people to try out and enjoy.

But before that game comes out, you’ll want to try out the previous game and get some extra Joy-Cons to boot! You can give them to your friends so you can play both games together! Win-win!