Super Mario Bros Wonder Is On Sale Via One Store

Looking for deals is something that all of us partake in, and sometimes, it means that we go and take things slow and wait to buy stuff until they get to a certain price. In this day and age, saving a few dollars can go a long way! That goes double for the gaming industry, where video games of the AAA variety can vary from $60-70 depending on the publisher and system it’s on. If you were a fan of Super Mario Bros Wonder from the hype that was built up, but you didn’t buy the game right away because it was a bit expensive, you have now the chance to get it at a better price!

The deal comes from Walmart, and it’s not the only deal they have going on currently, gaming-wise. They’ve knocked down the latest 2D Mario title by $15. That means you can get it for $45, not including tax, which is 25% off! That’s a deal no matter how you look at it, as newer games like this don’t often get discounted by that much within the first year or so unless it’s a very special offer.

For those who are unfamiliar with Super Mario Bros Wonder, this was the biggest attempt by Nintendo in a long time to look at their 2D platforming series with Mario and revolutionize it in all the ways that matter. They even brought in multiple younger developers to see how they could fine-tune the formula and make things even more fun.

One of the biggest results of this initiative was the creation of the “Wonder Flower.” There was one of these in every level, and every time it was activated, it would randomly change the level in ways no one could predict. Nintendo came up with thousands of ideas on what they could do with Wonder Flower levels, and they clearly had a blast implementing them. It was arguably one of the most creative things in both series history and gaming history.

The title was a massive hit at launch, becoming the fastest-selling Mario game of its kind and even being nominated for Game of the Year by several sites and shows. This might set the tone for games of this kind going forward, and that’s not a bad thing. Thus, if you missed out on getting it the first time around, take advantage of this offer from Walmart and get the game. You won’t regret it.