Baldur’s Gate 3 Devs Come Together to Discuss Next Game

Nearly a year after its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 remains on gamers lips as one of the greatest games ever made. As the RPG continues to win award after award, the devs at Larian Studios aren’t content to rest on their laurels. A new Twitter post by Larian CEO and co-founder Swen Vincke shows that the team is gearing up to plan its next smash hit.

Larian Studios held a summit yesterday to discuss the company’s next game. “2 years ago we came to this exact place to discuss how to finish BG3,” the post reads. “This time around it’s to discuss lift off. Spirits are high, morale is good, expecting a flooding any minute now.”

Larian lead summit about to start – 2 years ago we came to this exact place to discuss how to finish BG3. This time around it’s to discuss lift off. Spirits are high, morale is good, expecting a flooding any minute now. pic.twitter.com/PQCZWa6POa — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) July 8, 2024

Details about Larian’s next title are few and far between. During May’s Digital Dragons conference in Poland, it was revealed the one of the studio’s projects is codenamed ‘Excalibur.’

“If we’re brutally honest, we’re trying to figure out what the hell it is,” Vincke said to Gamepressure’s Hubert Sosnowski and Adam Zechenter at the time. “We have ideas. We have lots of little fragments. If anybody from Larian at this point tells you this is what the game is going to be, they’re lying. They don’t know because we’re trying a whole bunch of things. We have ideas, but we’re an iterative company. So we iterate. We’re trying things. We’re experimenting.”

Narrative director Adam Smith also revealed that Larian had attempted to come up with a good idea for another Baldur’s Gate title after Baldur’s Gate 3, but fell short of the mark.

“For us, we didn’t have anything unfinished that we wanted to say, we wanted to move on to other worlds. And we tried, we did start pushing around ideas for Baldur’s Gate 4, and they didn’t excite us, we didn’t have the fire. It feels like it should have been a harder decision than it was, but it wasn’t. We came to the realization, ‘do we have that fire?’ And we didn’t, so it was obvious – we don’t do it,” Smith said to GamesRadar+.

To date, Baldur’s Gate 3 has sold over 10 million copies. It won the most Game of the Year awards in 2023.