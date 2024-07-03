Star Wars Outlaws Has Gone Gold

Star Wars fans who have been itching to try Massive Entertainment’s Star Wars Outlaws will be delighted to know it has officially reached the fabled gold status. This announcement came directly from the development team’s X account online. So now, we can fully expect the title to land in the marketplace on August 30, 2024.

For those unaware of the terminology, gold status is the major phase development teams attempt to reach. It’s essentially the point where the team has completed the game, and then work can progress toward making physical copies, shipping them, and getting them ready for store shelves. While the full build can now be pressed and made physically, it’s often not the final chapter for development teams.

Now, work can be diverted towards clearing any additional bugs, further testing optimization, and preparing for any potential patches to ensure the game will play smoothly once consumers have access. So, while developers must reach this game development point, the work is far from over. We know that future story expansions are coming out for this game. Developers are likely now able to focus more on future content releases for the game.

#StarWarsOutlaws has gone gold!



Our team can't wait for you to start exploring the Outer Rim and living the life of a scoundrel – August 30 can't come soon enough! pic.twitter.com/3l6CSrp7IK — Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) July 3, 2024

With that said, if you haven’t been keeping tabs, Star Wars Outlaws is set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. In this game, we are taking the role of Kay Vess, a scoundrel who looks to take on a massive heist. Of course, that means it will be anything but easy. Players interested in picking this game up can do so on August 30, 2024.

When Star Wars Outlaws launches, it will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for the release date to arrive, you can check out a game trailer in the video embedded below.