Dragon’s Dogma 2: How To Unlock The TRUE ENDING

There’s more to Dragon’s Dogma 2 when the credits roll. Before completing the story, you’ll want to discover how to access the true ending — a secret route that’s only available if you’re really paying attention at the end of the game. This should be obvious, but there are going to be huge spoilers as we explain the specific steps required to reach the next phase of the game. There’s a lot more to complete before you reach the real ending. Prepare yourself, because we’re entering another world in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Preparing For The Ending

The end of the game begins after climbing to the top of the Excavation Site. As you progress the main story, you’ll unlock a special Godsway by working with Ambrosius in the Forbidden Magick Research Lab. After collecting the special Godsway, you’ll be able to open the spelldoor blocking the path to Volcanic Island in the south.

Going to Volcanic Island after acquiring the Godsway through the spelldoor will trigger The Guardian Gigantus quest. You’ll need to defeat the Gigantus to move on.

The Godsway Sword is required to access the upper levels of the excavation site tower. It is also required for the true ending. Remember that sword before approaching Lord Phaesus at the top of the ruined tower. Once you approach, you’ll be locked into the ending path.

Make sure to complete everything you can before entering the ending path. You’ll want to complete the following tasks for the best possible outcome.

Resolve the situation in Vernworth and help Sven as much as possible.

Help revive the Arborheart in the Sacred Arbor.

Rescue the Empress in Bakbattahl and help her uncover the plot.

Help the Dwarf and Elf couple on Volcanic Island, then help the drunk knight at the hot springs by completing his quest for more booze.

Help Ulrika and Lennart escape Melve and relocate to Harve.

If you complete as many of these quests as possible, you’ll be prepared to save as many people as possible. Some of these characters and quests are critical for the best ending. Once you’ve done everything you want to do, then you can progress into the ending path.

Unlocking The True Ending

To earn the True Ending, I recommend following these steps to make sure you see as much as possible. While it is possible to unlock the True Ending earlier, if you follow these steps, you won’t miss any important story events.

Go to the top of the Excavation Site Tower and confront Lord Phaesus .

and confront . Defeat the False Sovran and his men.

and his men. The dragon will appear. Ride on the dragon’s back to be delivered to the final boss arena.

to be delivered to the final boss arena. Defeat the dragon boss.

Defeating the dragon will lead to the ending credits. But the story isn’t over yet. While your Arisen celebrates as Sovran in Vernworth, there’s a way to reverse time and try again.

During the ending credits, you’ll gain control of your character.

Approach the mysterious blue figure to the right of the throne. Talk to him.

to the right of the throne. Talk to him. Talk to him again when he reappears in the crowd.

Talking to the mysterious Pathfinder will reverse time and return you to the point where the Arisen was riding on the dragon’s back, on the way to the final boss arena.

While riding on the dragon’s back, climb on it and approach the chest. The chest will glow with a bright light.

Once you’re on the chest, open your inventory and use the Godsway to slay the dragon.

This shatters the preordained order of the world and begins a great cataclysm. The dragon is no more, and the entirety of the world will begin to unravel. There are far more difficult monsters to encounter now, and you’re put on an invisible time limit to save as many people as you can.

Completing The Unmoored World

The endgame map has been completely rewritten — all water is now gone, allowing you to traverse totally new sections of the map. The removed water also reveals more Portcrystals. You’ll need them. You only have 7 in-game days to stop the cataclysm. Inn saves are also disabled. Dying has a much harsher punishment at this point. If you die without a Wakestone, you’ll need to reload from the start of the day or from the start of the entire endgame section. And camps can’t be used — they’re far too dangerous.

To complete the Unmoored World, there are a handful of tasks you’ll need to do. You can complete the bare minimum or do everything to save as many people as possible.

To complete the Unmoored World you must travel to the four red focal points and destroy them. Powerful creatures will spawn at these locations. Defeat all four and a fifth marker will appear at the Seafloor Shrine. Complete the last red marker to finish the story.

In addition to the red markers on your map, you can create a safe refuge at the Seafloor Shrine. The more people you rescue by helping them evacuate, the more built-up the shrine will become. All features and facilities will move to the shrine where it becomes a home base in the center of the map.

Go to Forbidden Magick Research Lab in Bakbattahl to recover your Main Pawn.

in Bakbattahl to recover your Main Pawn. Help people evacuate from Vernworth, the Sacred Arbor, Checkpoint Rest Town, Bakbattahl, Volcanic Island Camp, and the Excavation Site.

Return to the destroyed Gigantus with your Main Pawn. It will help clear the red sky from the area.

Don’t forget to check the Dragonforged at the Seafloor Shrine. He now sells endgame weapons and armor sets that are incredibly useful. After completing the game, you’ll be able to start New Game+ and reacquire everything you found in the Unmoored World. Unlock as much as you can for future runs and try to complete quests the best way possible to save all the NPCs. It isn’t easy but it’s worth it.