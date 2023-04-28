Sony Reassures Investors Spider-Man 2 Releasing This Year

There hasn't been any hint until now that this game could be delayed, in spite of a lack of a release date.

Sony has reassured its investors that Spider-Man 2 will be releasing within this financial year.

As reported by the PSU, Sony seems to have felt the pressure to show investors they have games that will deliver profits in the short term. The company themselves reported there would be a decrease in first party titles for this financial year. For clarity, Sony’s current financial year began last April 1, 2023, and will end on March 31, 2024.

As such, Spider-Man 2 will actually be the only upcoming first party game that Sony has planned in the near future. Spider-Man 2 will be releasing exclusively to the PlayStation 5 later this Fall 2023. Sony, however, is still reticent about revealing an exact release date for Insomniac’s next Marvel licensed game.

It’s a strange development as it seems to suggest that Spider-Man 2 could see some delay, contrary to current expectations that it’s nearing the finish line.

There is certainly no lack of informal updates on Spider-Man 2, whether it comes from the game’s voice actors, or in the form of rumors.

The latest word we have still comes from Peter Parker’s voice actor Yuri Lowenthal. A little over a week ago he confirmed that he himself did motion capture, on top of voice acting, and that he’s finished all those sessions. Yuri and screen legend Tony Todd, who plays Venom, have been unusually glib about the progress of the game.

The latest rumor, on the other hand, comes from Jason Schreier, who hinted online that Spider-Man 2 could be releasing on September 2023. He didn’t cite any other source, so it’s hinted that he got word on this from his own insider sources.

It may just be the case that Sony’s financial reports inconveniently put them in a place where they had to confirm where there is no issue, making it sound like there is one. It may not entirely be reasonable for platform holders to have first party games ready to release all year round, every year of a console’s lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 itself is also seeing the imminent release of Final Fantasy XVI, which has been dated for June 22, 2023. Final Fantasy XVI is a third party game that’s been made exclusive to the console. There are differences on the financial aspect of Final Fantasy XVI’s production compared to Spider-Man 2’s that do have a material effect on Sony’s bottom line, but it is an indication that Sony doesn’t exactly have an empty slate in the future.