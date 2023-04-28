Disney Dreamlight Valley May Have A Bug Making A Quest Impossible To Complete

It's somewhat unique that it's hard to tell if this is due to a bug, or if it's just a problem with the game design.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are up in arms over a possible bug that isn’t allowing them to finish a certain little green quest.

As reported by PiukinaWeb, players are struggling particularly with the Collect ‘Em All: Little Green Men! Quest. The issue is pertinent but also somewhat obtuse. There are a lot of players who are not having trouble completing the quest, but many complaints have also come up because of players who could not find the last Little Green Man after playing for days.

The reason for the issue is inherent to the quest itself. As explained in this Disney Dreamlight Valley Dexerto guide, the Little Green Men appear in random places on the game’s map. To add further to the difficulty, they do not all appear on the same day.

The Dexerto guide suggests that players go around the valley and complete other quests while keeping an eye out for the Little Green Men. However, this solution is (understandably) inadequate for many players, who can’t find a way to complete the quest after playing for a few days.

Developer Gameloft have officially shared an update on this issue on their support page:

“I can’t find the last alien toy in “Collect ‘Em All: Little Green Men!” quest.

Aliens appeared to be tricky creatures. Did you try untracking the quest while looking? One could be successful in being sneaky in the castle. While we are checking this issue from our end, please try to check everywhere in the castle and don’t forget about Remy’s kitchen.”

So Gameloft has dropped some heavy hints themselves on where to look for the Little Green Men, but have also committed to investigating the issue. Interestingly, they seem to have focused generation of the little fellows around the castle itself. There may be a storyline/lore reason for this that Gameloft have not fully explained for now, but could reveal in the future.

But overall, it is possible that the Little Green Men are generating properly, and are simply hard to find for a variety of reasons. If this is the case, then Gameloft needs to revise the game design in such a way that they are easier to find.

They can do this on a visual level by placing Little Green Men in places where their color scheme or outline would stand out more. Or they could just have characters or the game itself drop hints on their location.

It is somewhat unique that it’s hard to tell if this issue is really a bug, or a matter of game design. In any case, hopefully Gameloft can get it taken care of soon.