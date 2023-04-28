Xbox Is Holding Massive Japan-Inspired Games Sale Event

If you recall, Sony kicked off their Golden Week sale event earlier this week. If you’re unfamiliar with Golden Week, this is a week-long holiday celebration in Japan. It typically takes place at the end of April and into the start of May. So while it’s a week for citizens in Japan to take advantage of from work or school, it’s also getting some smaller celebrations worldwide. For gamers, this means different Golden Week-inspired sale events from digital marketplaces.

So, Sony has their Golden Week sale going on right now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. But today, we know that Microsoft has finally kicked off its own Golden Week sale event for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If you’re looking to expand your digital collection, then this might be a sale event to take advantage of. While not every game will be readily available at a discount, there are over 200 results available that have been discounted. Likewise, to help narrow down what video games you might be getting from this sale, it’s all Japan-inspired video game releases. That means if you already have games like Like A Dragon: Ishin! on your backlog to pick up, this sale event might help save you a bit of money.

Xbox Golden Week Sale Game Highlights

Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition $19.99

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition $24.99

Like A Dragon: Ishin! $47.99

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $31.99

Soulcalibur VI $8.99

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse $37.49

Aeon Must Die! $5.99

AI: The Somnium Files $15.99

Balan Wonderworld $11.99

Code Vein $8.99

Corpse Party $13.99

Cris Tales $7.99

Deadcraft $9.99

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles $29.99

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil $9.89

Dragon Ball FighterZ $8.99

Again, that’s just a small highlight of the video games being discounted right now through the Golden Week sale event. With over 200 items being featured, you’ll want to check through the sale pages yourself to see if there’s anything in particular that interests you. At any rate, you won’t want to wait too much longer before exploring the sale as we don’t know just how long the sale event will last. So make sure to check out the event soon; otherwise, these games will get tossed back into the storefront with their original price tag attached.