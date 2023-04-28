Star Wars Jedi Survivor Swamped With Negative Steam Reviews Over Performance

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has launched, as expected, with many performance issues. We had reported that reviewers noticed those issues on all the platforms it was released on. However, right now Respawn is receiving a lot of pressure on the game’s Steam page in particular.

As reported by Tech4Gamers, Star Wars Jedi Survivor has 1023 user reviews, and 760 negative reviews. 65 % of players are dissatisfied with the game over these issues.

This is noteworthy because the reviews it received reassured players that in spite of the spotty performance that the game has, again, across all platforms, it is still a brilliant game. The reviewers seem to have expected fans to be happy with the game in spite those issues. But, like the Super Mario Bros Movie, the consumers and the reviewers turned out to disagree.

Yesterday, we also cited YouTuber SkillUp, who called the PC version in particular a total mess. SkillUp tested a 2080ti and 3700x build, which could not maintain 40 FPS. He also tried a 4090 and 5950x build, which could not maintain 60 FPS.

Corroborating SkillUp’s findings, DualShockers reports that players with a 4090 and Intel Core i9 build could not maintain even a low 30 FPS. Karnatia on Steam says that not even an RTX 3080 is good enough to play the game. Do you have an RTX 4090? That will get you 45 FPS at best. DualShocker’s own reporter had a 2080 and Ryzen 7 2700 build, and they could not get up to 40 FPS.

Getting back to Tech4Gamers, one user with a 4080 and i9 13900KF build, and they were only getting 30 FPS.

Aside from the abovementioned performance benchmarks results, these various issues and complaints were also reported:

If you have AMD, turning off DLSS will make the graphics blurry

A game breaking audio bug ruins every cutscene

Major FPS bugs occur during large combat sections

Performance issues persist even under lower graphical settings

Inconsistent frame rates and stutters are persistent since launch

Ray tracing implementation is disappointing

Star Wars Jedi Survivor consumes a lot of VRAM and bottlenecks the CPU

Unfortunately, as we reported yesterday, there is no doubt that Respawn and EA knew that Star Wars Jedi Survivor would be launching with all these issues. It seems likely that EA made the call to get the game out instead of planning another delay to ensure a smooth launch.

But it may have been a surprise to EA, Respawn, and the critics who reviewed Star Wars Jedi Survivor, that gamers don’t agree that the game is good enough to overcome the performance issues. Unfortunately, it now looks like that gamble will cost EA and Respawn dearly, as some of these negative reviews include claims that they will be refunding the game.