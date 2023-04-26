Star Wars Jedi Survivor Gets Top-Tier Reviews

The wait is almost over. Star Wars Jedi Survivor will arrive on console and PC on Friday, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on it. They loved Respawn Entertainment’s first foray into a galaxy far, far away and loved the new characters they created. Cal Kestis immediately resonated with fans, and many consider him a key part of the universe, and that’s why they’re eager to see where his journey takes him next. The good news is that we’re almost done with waiting. The better news is that the review embargo for the game has been lifted, and critics are praising the game.

Currently, Star Wars Jedi Survivor has an 86 on Metacritic with 84 reviews so far. More will come, but no matter how you look at it, that’s a really good score. For context, the previous game has a 79 on Metacritic. So if nothing else, Respawn could earn a few more points with critics and prove that they knew how to refine things while expanding them.

So, what are some of the things that the reviews said? Well, The Guardian gave it a perfect score and praised how the game lets you do more exploration and optional tasks than the previous title did. They loved that freedom, even if it meant that the story wasn’t as good as it possibly could’ve been.

Multiple reviewers praised the title as a “worthy sequel” and noted that many of the gripes that gamers had from the last game didn’t transfer over. Instead, everything has been improved in their eyes, and to them, it’s already the leader in the Game of the Year department.

As for combat, many adored the new abilities and fighting styles that Cal Kestis had, and they also approved of the new ways that Cal can get around the worlds.

The few people that complained about the game focused on the technical issues, saying that there were framerate hiccups and more when you played it on PS5 or PC. Those can be fixed, though, with the right patch, so it doesn’t bring the game down much.

These positive reviews will no doubt get fans more anticipated for the game. After all, if critics love it this much, then gamers are likely to as well.

If the game sells like the first one did, then Respawn Entertainment would be hard-pressed not to try one more title to continue Cal’s story. Of course, only time will tell if that happens.