Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Will Have A Photo Mode At Launch

Get ready for another epic journey as we prepare for the launch of Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This new thrilling chapter for Cal Kestis is nearly here, and if you’re already planning to pick this game up at launch, then we have exciting news. It looks like one feature that has proven to be quite popular across a multitude of different games will be featured in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at launch. If you got an eye for photography, then get ready to snap a few stunning photographs of Cal and his companions.

Photo mode in video games is quite common. Players enjoy getting to stop within the game and capture a photo or two. There is also a pretty robust camera mode available in different games. For instance, players can not only sometimes snap an image from different environment locations but can also tweak the environment and characters. Some photo modes even allow players to adjust the lens or filters to capture a specific vibe.

But we don’t know just what is coming in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We’re not sure how much players can tweak the environments or characters within them. All that was noted through the official EA Star Wars Twitter account is that there is a photo mode available at launch. So we’ll have to wait and see how much control players are given for the camera mode or if it’s more bare-bones. At any rate, there are a few examples that the Twitter account posted to showcase the photos captured by the developers at Respawn Entertainment.

Photo Mode for #StarWarsJediSurvivor will be available at launch!



Check out some of the photos @Respawn developers have captured in their playthroughs! 📸 pic.twitter.com/LZWTMyqAhg — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 25, 2023

Plus some Ultrawide screenshots as a bonus 😉 pic.twitter.com/cRhuD4MCiD — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 25, 2023

You can view a few of the images from the embedded tweets above. Meanwhile, as mentioned, we don’t have long before we can get our hands on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The video game is set to launch on April 28, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

Of course, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this installment, we have you covered. This game will take place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Once again, players are stepping back into the role of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis. Cal is still fighting back against the restless Galactic Empire as they continue to seek out and destroy any of the remaining Jedi that survived Order 66.