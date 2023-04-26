Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp — How to Unlock the Secret Mission

Old school Advance Wars fans have been overjoyed to discover that the infamous secret mission from the first game makes a return in Re-Boot Camp. After a little digging, the most dedicated players have found out how to unlock the secret campaign.

How to Unlock the Secret Mission, Rivals!

In the GBA original, you can unlock the secret mission by choosing Andy as CO in the Final Battle. In Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, things work a bit differently when it comes to unlocks.

In order to unlock Rivals in Re-Boot Camp, you have to beat all the missions in the Advance Wars 1 campaign. Sounds easy, right? Well, it’s a bit more complicated than just getting to the end.

You have to also complete all the alternate missions you missed your first go around. Thankfully, once you complete the Final Battle, these previous invisible icons will re-appear on your map, allowing you to now complete the alternate missions without playing the entire campaign over.

After completing every alternate and main mission in Advance Wars 1, you will be able to play Rivals!