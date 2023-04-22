Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp: How to Unlock Black Hole Rising

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp includes remastered campaigns of the first two Game Boy Advance releases in Nintendo’s long dormant tactics franchise. While the original GBA Advance Wars is a classic in its own right, many fans of the series consider the sequel the pinnacle of the series.

Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising introduces new CO’s and new gameplay elements to make for an even more in-depth tactical experience. But when you first launch Re-Boot Camp, it seems as if you don’t have access to the second campaign. Unlocking it is a lot easier than the collection makes it seem.

More Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Guides:

How to Unlock Hachi’s Shop | Which Difficulty to Choose — Classic or Casual? | How to Unlock the War Room |

How to Unlock Black Hole Rising in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

When you first hop into the Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp campaign, the art for Advance Wars 2 is hidden and text over it says “This story has yet to be revealed…” implying you may have to even complete the first story to see it. Thankfully for Advance Wars veterans this is not the case. All you have to do is simply hit confirm (A button) on the Black Hole Rising campaign and the following message will pop-up.

Once you’ve acknowledged the obvious existence of spoilers, you can now begin Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising at your leisures. You need to do this to unlock the mechanics from the sequel in the Versus mode as well, so if you plan on facing off against friends we recommend taking these steps first.