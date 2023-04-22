Dead Island 2: Curtis’ Safe Key Location

One of the first side quests that becomes available to players when they leave Emma’s house at the start of Dead Island 2 is the “Death of the Party” quest that sees them protecting the old-school movie star Curtis Sinclair from waves of the incoming undead. As soon as the quest is over, Curtis will tell the player that they’re free to take whatever they need from his house since he won’t be needing any of it anymore.

While there’s plenty of solid loot located inside the house and inside the garage, players who are looking through all of the rooms in Curtis’ house will find his safe in the wine cellar next to his kitchen. The safe is locked and requires Curtis’ Safe Key in order to open, but the key is seemingly nowhere to be found.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding Curtis’ Safe Key in Dead Island 2.

More Dead Island 2 guides:

| 5 Most Useful Weapons to Get Early | Character Attributes Explained | How to Play Co-Op | Curtis’ Garage Key Location |

Where to Find Curtis’ Safe Key in Dead Island 2

Players frustratingly searching through all of Curtis’ house for the safe key will be disappointed to know that the key isn’t actually available until much later in Dead Island 2‘s story. In fact, you won’t be able to get the key until you’re roughly level 20. In order to get it, play through the game until you complete the mission “Plumbing the Depths” where you search the Serling Hotel on Ocean Avenue for a custodian. In the quest, you’ll encounter Screamer zombies for the first time which will then start appearing in the world to attack you.

After completing the quest, head back to Curtis’ mansion in Bel-Air. In the yard where you first met Curtis (if you remember, he was shooting zombies while standing on the roof,) you’ll find a handful of Screamers who will attack you when you arrive. Take them all out, but pay special attention to their names. One of them will be named Crystal the Lawyer who will drop Curtis’ Safe Key when killed.

There’s no explanation for why this particular zombie has the safe key, although we can certainly guess that she was Curtis’ lawyer when still among the living. Finish off the rest of the Screamers and then grab the key. Head inside to the safe room and use the key to open it.

Inside the safe, you’ll be given the Tactical Heavy Revolver, so make sure that you have an inventory slot free when you open it since it’s a pretty powerful gun to have. If you’ve also gotten into Curtis’ garage, you’ll have seen everything you need to see at Curtis’ mansion.