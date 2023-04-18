Dead Island 2 Launch Trailer Has Dropped Online

Update:

Since this launch trailer dropped it’s gained over 382K views. Fans are still shocked that after all these years, we’re finally going to get Dead Island 2.

It still feels like a dream every time I realize this game is actually releasing after so long Volita – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

There are likely quite a few of you who didn’t think Dead Island 2 would see the light of day. After its first debut trailer reveal, the game has had a very messy development cycle. A series of delays and even the IP exchanging hands with other development studios might have led plenty of players to assume this game was forever stuck in development hell. Fortunately, however, the folks over at Dambuster Studios were able to bring this game to fruition. Now we’re just a couple of days away before it’s readily available to purchase. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, check out the launch trailer that dropped today.

The launch trailer is another quick look into the game that will help set the story up for the game. We know that this title will take place ten years after the original game’s events. This time we are stuck in Los Angeles, which has been struck with a new zombie virus outbreak. We even get a small glimpse into the opening moments of the game. It looks like a zombie outbreak has hit a plane flying over California which comes crashing down. Our protagonist learns that they are immune from the zombie virus, making them a perfect candidate to help those stuck in the quarantine zone.

Just as with the first game in the franchise, Dead Island 2 encourages melee combat and being creative with your gear. It looks like the focus here is reaching an extraction point, as the key to the survival of the human race might lie within your blood. Throughout the game, players will get a series of quests, challenges, and a heap of undead zombies roaming the area to deal with. Again, we’re not far away from when we’ll finally be able to get our hands on this game.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Dead Island 2, this game is set to launch on April 21, 2023. When the game finally releases into the marketplace, you’ll find it available on last-generation and current-generation platforms. More specifically, Dead Island 2 will launch on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game’s launch trailer in the video embedded above. Otherwise, you can check out the first eleven minutes of the game’s main campaign in the video here.