As Godzilla x Kong hits movie theatres worldwide, a crossover has also gone live in MW3 and Warzone with the Battle for Hollow Earth event. There are ten rewards on offer which include a range of cosmetics and XP tokens.

If you played Call of Duty back in the Vanguard days, you’ll know that this isn’t the first time Godzilla and Kong have appeared in the franchise. Operation Monarch introduced the deadly showdown to Caldera, bringing chaos and a different kind of combat to the battlefield.

MW3 and Warzone Godzilla x Kong: Battle for Hollow Earth event rewards

To progress, you must earn XP by playing your favorite Call of Duty maps and modes. Here are all the goodies that feature in this event, as well as how much XP is required to earn each one.

“Journey to Hollow Earth” weapon sticker (10,000 XP)

Double XP token (21,000 XP)

“Drownviper” large decal (33,100 XP)

Double weapon XP token (45,500 XP)

“Titanus Doug” charm (61,000 XP)

“Titanus Tiamat” large decal (77,100 XP)

“Monarch” emblem (95,000 XP)

“Majestic Hollow Earth” calling card (114,500 XP)

Double battle pass XP token (136,000 XP)

“Heavy Metal” weapon camo (160,000 XP)

If you’ve participated in similar events in the past, you’ll see that the requirements to reach the weapon camo have been reduced. During the Dune: Rule of Fate questline for example, 293,750 XP was needed to release the weapon camo from behind the lock.

In order to earn bonus XP towards the event, equipping a featured skin will do just that. Titanus Godzilla (Jabber,) Kong Armor (Scorch,) Shimo (Byline,) and Skar King (Soap) all award a bonus 5,000 XP per match. However, these are paid skins, so you’ll have to splash the cash to bank yourself an XP boost and King Kong x Godzilla skins.

The event will draw to a close on April 9, 2024, so make sure you grab your rewards before it’s too late!