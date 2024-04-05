Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Hackers Are Getting Future Skins

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn’t having the best time recently. The game has had a rocky start since it started, but now it seems that their luck is getting worse. Recently, they announced that they would be doing a Spring promotion which would allow players to redeem a free skin every day from now untl April 7th through a free DLC.

While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s developers are trying to get more daily players, now it seems they have been hacked in a new way that is rather frustrating for both the players and the developers. A hacker has reportedly unlocked Season 2’s Deathstroke skin, according to GameSpot and is using it openly in the game.

The only good thing about this is that other players in co-op cannot see the skin so other players won’t be spoiled or have to look at a skin they cannot get yet while someone else hacked for it. While Warner Bros. has been working to get any spoilers taking down from social media of the skin, many have already seen it. Other files that were released a while back were ones of Deathstroke, Lawless, and Mrs. Freeze.

The sad thing is, Suicide Squad has struggled with its player count numbers since it released, only having a handful of hundreds of players on their active daily. Even Warner Bros. has stated how the game has really fallen short of what its expections was to begin with.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is avaliable on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.