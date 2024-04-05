Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Is Giving Away Violet Exclusive Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet often offer promotional codes for players to allow them to get some rare or just fun rewards and Pokemon. Sometimes during certain events or holidays, players will be able to redeem a Shiny Pokemon to add to their collection.

According to Gamerant, players will be receiving a free Iron Hands today on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which is one of the Paradox Pokemon in the game. This code will only be avaliable and work for a couple of days, so if you want the reward, you’ll need to sign in and redeem it.

There is a lot that goes into a Paradox Pokemon, including the fact that it has an alternative appearance to itself but also, with some Pokemon being breedable, they are easy to get more of, but Paradox Pokemon cannot be breeded.

Serebii Update: The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Iron Hands distribution to celebrate the Europe International Championships has been revealed.



Code: FAKE0UTEU1C



Runs until April 8th 2024



Code: FAKE0UTEU1C

Runs until April 8th 2024

Players can take the FAKE0UTEU1C and enter it into the PokePortal to be able to redeem this Paradox Pokemon there. This code will only last until April 8 at 4:59 PM PT after that, players won’t be able to get the Pokemon. Below is some additional stats for the Pokemon before redeeming it.

Type: Fighting and Electric

Level: 50

Tera Type: Water

Nature: Adamant

Ability: Quark Drive

Held Item: Assault Vest

Moves: Fake Out, Drain Punch, Volt Switch, Wild Charge

That’s everything to know about redeeming this new Pokemon code to get yourself a Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The game is currently avaliable on Nintendo Switch.