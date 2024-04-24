Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Has Officially Received A New Update

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 just recently had a update earlier this month, but now the developers have set out and released another update for April already. The update from Insomniac Games is officially ready for players to download now, fixing a variety of different bugs and issues that hadn’t been corrected since the game’s orignal release.

However, according to Gamerant, there was another issue that was created within Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 but this update is supposed to correct those issues. The latest update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is 1.002.004 which is avaliable now for players to install. There isn’t a whole lot to note about this update but the main issue was that the Classic Suit variants weren’t usable at all which was making it harder for players to choose what suit to where with the limitations.

This issue should now be completely solved for all players once they install the latest update. The suit should now be able to be applied to Spider-Man without issues now.

Our new patch for Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 is live. Version 1.002.004 addresses an issue with Classic Suit styles, as reported by the community.



Keep tabs on game updates via our knowledge base: https://t.co/Sz3CHJBU2W#BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/TqTnvIzm80 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) April 23, 2024

The full update only addresses the suit problem and nothing else. So players can rest assured that they will be able to use all the suits in the catalog for both Peter Parker and Miles Morarles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Suit

Addresses an issue where the Classic Suit variants were unusable (via 1.002.003)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is avaliable on PS5 with a PC port coming later. A third game is supposed to be in the works as well, no further information confirmed as of yet.