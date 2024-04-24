There Just Might Be An Xbox Brand VR Headset On The Way

VR headsets has been one of the newest and semi popular ways of playing video games, especially with the newest releases of the PSVR2 which released in February 2023, and the Meta Quest 3 which released in late 2023. Sony has already released two headsets while both Xbox and Nintendo have stayed out of that scene since it started.

Microsoft is apparently now going to be involved with the Meta Quest VR headset according to GameSpot. It was spotted by other sources that Xbox will be collaborating with Meta, which will be apart of what the VR company has called their “next step toward our vision for a more open computing platform for the metaverse.”

There was a time a while back when Xbox actually allowed Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Meta Quest 3 which would let players play different Xbox owned games on their VR device. Something else worth noting is that the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg teased on instagram a Xbox version of the Meta Quest that came with a Xbox controller as well as Xbox Game Pass, which is a unique bundle.

The Meta Quest 3 is the latest version of Meta’s VR headset, ranging at a price of $500 and having 128GB of storage. We don’t know fully if Xbox will ever have their very own headset, but it does same that Xbox’s CEO Phil Spencer is wanting to make a handheld for the company. For now, that is all we know regarding the collaboration between Xbox and Meta.