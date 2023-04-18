Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Behind The Scenes Footage Highlights Seyka

Update:

Since this video dropped online it’s gained over 136K views. Here’s what some players had to say about it.

Very excited to play this the series hasn’t disappointed me yet Rays Fan42 – YouTube Comment

I cant wait to play this. Congrats Guerilla and Sony Szurtos12 – YouTube Comment

Just finished the main game yesterday. What a ride. Man it is so sad what happened with Lance Reddick. I wonder what they’ll do with the character in a future game. Rick Diesel – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Horizon fans have something new to be excited about. In the new couple of days, we’ll finally have the expansion to Horizon Forbidden West, Burning Shores. If you enjoyed the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, this expansion should give you even more of the same thrilling content. We know that this expansion storyline takes place right after the events of Horizon Forbidden West. So if you haven’t already done so, you might want to go through the campaign and finish the narrative before diving into this next chapter.

Today Sony has released a new video for the upcoming Burning Shores expansion. Its footage mainly consists of the new character being introduced to the expansion storyline, Seyka. But rather than fully focused on the actual gameplay footage of Seyka, we’re getting more of a look behind the actress portraying this character. We know that actress Kylie Liya Page is portraying the character, and this was her first video game project as well which we get a bit more insight into how she took to the new style of acting.

Fortunately, she had some help in the form of Ashly Burch, who has returned to continue voicing the leading protagonist, Aloy. As for the video game character Seyka, we know that she is a strong warrior from the Quen tribe. Stepping up to aid Aloy in a new journey, the duo will likely have quite a bit of action-packed sequences throughout the game. But, of course, we’ll have to wait just a little bit longer before we’re able to see just how this story unfolds, as it’s not set to release until April 19, 2023.

If you haven’t been keeping track of the Burning Shores expansion, we have you covered. In this expansion, as mentioned earlier, you’ll be following a narrative that takes place right after the events of Horizon Forbidden West’s storyline. Aloy is now having to take on a new challenging enemy that is found in the now volcanic archipelago in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, while Horizon Forbidden West launched into the marketplace for the PlayStation 4 platform, this upcoming expansion won’t. Instead, the development team put all their focus on delivering a solid expansion for the PlayStation 5 platform. For now, you can check out this behind the scenes trailer footage in the video we have embedded above.