Sackboy A Big Adventure: Thar She Blows Up Dream Orb Locations

Thar She Blows Up is one of Sackboy: A Big Adventure‘s shorter levels as it mainly serves as an introduction to using bombs. The main bulk of the level comes in the form of a boss fight with the Ruffled Ruffian which takes place at the end, but players will still be tasked with finding three Dream Orbs in the relatively small area that’s able to be explored before the boss fight starts. Luckily, they’re all pretty simple to find.

Here’s where to find all three Dream Orbs in Thar She Blows Up from Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Dream Orb #1

The first Dream Orb is extremely easy to find and collect. It’s found at the very start of the level. As soon as you gain control of Sackboy, instead of heading north and jumping on the zip line, go south and walk off the edge of the level. Here, you’ll find a lower platform that has the first Dream Orb sitting on it for you to easily grab.

Dream Orb #2

After getting off the zipline at the start of the level, you’ll be given two different options in terms of which way you want to explore. Use the bombs on the wall to the north to blow up the spiked balloons to the east and then use the jump pad to get up to the platform there.

Once you’re up, use the bombs to blow up the spiked balloons to the northeast on the platform with the two enemies and you’ll find a pull rope that’s glowing blue. Pull it all the way out and the second Dream Orb will pop out for you to take.

Dream Orb #3

Return to the area where you got off the zipline and head to the west this time. Use your grapple hook to swing across the gap and take out the enemies that attack you. Once they’re all down, grab one of the bombs on the left side of the area and throw it at the cluster of spiked balloons to the northeast. With them destroyed, you’ll reveal the third and final Dream Orb.