Sackboy A Big Adventure: Up For Grabs Dream Orb Locations

There are a lot of collectibles for players to find in Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The game is a love letter of sorts to the collect-a-thon 3D platformers of generations past in the best way giving players the opportunity to hunt for wearable cosmetic items and Score Bubbles as they traverse Sackboy’s world. Dream Orbs are another form of collectible that’s, arguably, the most important since they’re used to beat back the Uproar and unlock new levels.

If you want to see everything that the game has to offer, you’ll need to make sure to collect as many Dream Orbs as you can. While finding them all is something of a tall order, you won’t have to find them all at once since the game allows you to retry stages as much as you want.

Here’s where to find all five Dream Orbs in Up For Grabs, the second level in the first world of Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Dream Orb #1

The first Dream Orb can be found right at the start of the level. As soon as you gain control of Sackboy, head to the east until you get to a platform between two sets of rolling cylinders. Instead of continuing to the east, go north and grab onto the wall with R2. Pull the wall out to reveal four jump pads.

Jump on the pads to fly up to the top of the level and then head to the east. Jump up to the next platform and pull the string until it comes out all the way. Once it’s been pulled, the first Dream Orb will pop out.

Dream Orb #2

Progress through the level as normal until you have to pull out a section of the wall to reveal jump pads. Use the jump pads to grab onto the rotating wheel above you, but instead of heading to the right as the level prompts you, use the momentum of the wheel to jump to the left.

Once you’ve made it to the left platform, grab onto one of the rockets and ride it into the clouds above them. Head to the east and slide down the roof to grab the second Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #3

Progress through the level as usual until you get to the section after the part where you need to jump over the spiked logs being rolled by an enemy. After getting past it, you’ll be prompted to go through a zipper door to the north. Instead of going through it, head to the southeast and you’ll find another zipper door after dropping down some platforms. Go through the door.

Inside, you’ll be standing on an illuminated platform. Walk on all of the parts of the ground that are lit up and once you’ve done a few rounds, a singular orb will start bouncing around on the ground. Step on the orb and the third Dream Orb will spawn for you to grab.

Dream Orb #4

After going through the zipper door that progresses the level, you’ll find a small arena to fight three enemies. Make sure not to break the crates that are in the northwest corner of the area. Once the enemies are dealt with, jump on the crates and then onto the spinning wheel above the arena.

Use the momentum of the wheel to jump to the platform to the east and you’ll find the fourth Dream Orb on the ground.

Dream Orb #5

Continue through the level as normal until you get past the section where you need to grab onto rockets to climb up large slopes. After finishing that section, you’ll find yourself in an area with an enemy rolling spiked logs from north to south. Jump on top of the enemy’s head and then use a ground pound by jumping and pressing the triangle button and it’ll launch you into the upper part of the level.

From there, jump onto the enemy that’s immediately to the west and do the same thing. This time, it’ll launch you up and you’ll be able to grab the fifth and final orb.