Splatoon 3 Hosting an “Eggstra Work” Event Next Weekend!

One of the things that has separated Splatoon 3 from the previous two entries in the franchise is the events that have been filling up every month of the game’s schedule since its release last year. In previous incarnations, gamers only had the Splatfests to look forward to. To be fair, gamers love the Splatfests, and they’re already looking forward to the next one. But Nintendo knew they would likely want more, so they overhauled their schedule to have as much content as possible for the players to try. Fast forward to now, and the newest event for the game will drop next weekend.

As noted on Twitter, next weekend will be the first run of the “Eggstra Work” event, an extension of Salmon Run. The tweet below notes how you and your friends can jump into Salmon Run and do specific runs to earn more eggs for Mr. Grizz.

The first Eggstra Work takes place in #Splatoon3 next weekend!



Team up with friends or players in your Pool to collect the most Golden Eggs in set Salmon Run scenarios. All participants will receive a commemorative sticker to freshen up their in-game locker! pic.twitter.com/dT7BxoYANn — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) April 6, 2023

So it appears you’ll have your work cut out for you as you try to elevate your position in GrizzCo. Having “set scenarios” will likely be the challenge you must overcome in this new event, so be ready for whatever Mr. Grizz throws at you.

With Eggstra work coming out, that marks the second focused event in the Salmon Run expansion within Splatoon 3. The first was the “Big Run” event, of which we’ve had two showcases already. They feature the Salmonids, your enemies in the event, invading the Splatlands and you going to new courses to defeat them. Oh, and if you do things well, you’ll face a King Salmonid and get a special bonus if you defeat them.

Salmon Run was one of the second game’s best parts, so Nintendo has been expanding it since launch. They made the game mode easier to play by allowing gamers to access it 24/7, and now they have two events tied to it that you can enjoy by yourself or with friends.

The only question is how often we’ll get these Eggstra Work events. The Big Run took a while to come out, but we’ve had two in 2023. We even had a Big Run event weeks before a Splatfest came out. So it’ll be fun to see how Nintendo balances the schedule to try and ensure that every event in the game gets the spotlight.

But if you’re a gamer, you have no reason not to rejoice because now more than ever, you have plenty of things to look forward to in the game.