Sackboy A Big Adventure: Keys to Success Dream Orb Locations

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is packed to bursting full of collectibles for players to find as they journey across the game’s many worlds. From wearable cosmetic items that can be equipped at Zom Zom’s to the Score Bubbles that are littered across the entire game, there’s a lot to be found in every single level. The most important collectible, however, are the Dream Orbs that are required if players want to push back the Uproar that’s steadily soaking up parts of the world.

While finding every single one isn’t necessary, to complete the game, players will want to find as many Dream Orbs as they can so they can access everything that Sackboy: A Big Adventure has to offer.

Here’s where to find all three Dream Orbs in the Keys to Success level of Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

More Sackboy: A Big Adventure guides:

| Cold Feat Dream Orb Locations | Up For Grabs Dream Orb Locations |

Dream Orb #1

Keys to Success is a pretty open-ended level so the Dream Orbs don’t necessarily need to be found in this order. Once you’ve made it to the first main area of the level that has the first key on the center platform, head to the west until you come across two platforms that are alternating between being raised and being lowered.

To the southwest, you’ll find a small platform with two of the Venus flytrap-like enemies laid out on the ground. Run over their open mouths quickly so that you don’t get grabbed. In the southern corner of the platform, you’ll find the first Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #2

Immediately after getting the first Dream Orb, use the alternating platforms to climb up to the area to the northwest. Continuing northwest, you’ll see the second Dream Orb floating above a tall platform that’s blocked off with boxes and some Venus flytrap enemies. Trigger the traps by quickly running over them and then jump up to the platform, punching while in the air to break some of the boxes. Once you’ve made space for you to stand, jump and grab the second Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #3

Head to the area above the central key door. Here, you’ll find some crates sitting between two switches. Stand on the switch that’s laying flat on the ground and then grab one of the crates. Stand on the edge and then face the other switch with the crate in hand and then throw it so that it hits the switch and launches you into the air. Once you’ve made it to the top of the area, go through the zipper door.

Inside, you’ll find yourself in an arena with some of the charging bull enemies. Defeat the three in the room with you and then break the crates on both sides. Inside the crates, you’ll find more bull enemies. Take them out and the gates locking off the third and final Dream Orb will open. Grab it and then finish the rest of the level.