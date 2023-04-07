Pokemon Horizons Gets Character Trailer Featuring Liko

It was once believed that the adventures of Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu would never end. After all, they had been going on their adventures for 25 years, and nothing seemed to indicate any signs of slowing down. That goes double when you consider that there was a new generation of Pokemon to catch, battle, and be in awe of every few years. But sadly, Ash and Pikachu’s time has ended, which means it’s time for a new adventure! That adventure will debut next week in Japan via Pokemon Horizons, and today, we got a trailer highlighting one of the new main characters!

That main character is Liko, a girl with a “mysterious pendant” given to her by her grandmother. She also has a hair clip that looks awfully similar to what Ash had on his legendary first hat. Many fans are going nuts over the potential connections that the two have. Regardless, we find out Liko is from the Paldea region and is about to start her Pokemon journey by going to the Kanto region to study at an academy there.

She’ll eventually meet Roy within that academy, but we’ll get to him later. The trailer/clip that was shown off today shows off a bit of the personality of Liko. She’s a bit shy and is a bit wary of Pokemon, but she’s always not afraid to be in awe of them, as the clip shows when she passes by huge groups of pocket monsters. She’s someone who is absolutely ready to begin her journey, and it’ll be fun to see what happens with her.

The other protagonist in Pokemon Horizons is Roy. Roy is from the Kanto region via one of its nearby islands, and he has a special item too. Specifically, it’s a Pokeball, and many are wondering what this unique Pokeball is all about. It’s not the first time we’ve had a “mystery ball” in the show, but hopefully, it’ll get an answer about what it is and isn’t!

Regardless, we may get a trailer showing off Roy soon, including teasing his quest to meet the many legendary Pokemon of the world!

Many are curious about how this new anime will do because of fans’ love for Ash and Pikachu. But they should at least try it because it will be a fresh experience, and sometimes that’s what you need when a franchise has been going on for so long.